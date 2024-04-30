Don’t miss this 32-inch Samsung gaming monitor deal for under $250

Samsung has a huge range of discounts on its gaming monitors right now, with dozens of displays receiving substantial price drops. And while many of us would love to take advantage of a $1,000 discount on a $2,000 display, a more realistic option is the $150 saving you can currently get with this Samsung 32-inch gaming monitor deal.

The particular display in question is the Samsung Odyssey G51C, which is known even more precisely as the LS32CG512ENXZA. With its 32-inch screen size, 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, and 165Hz maximum refresh rate, it’s a great screen for those seeking big-screen impact on a budget. At this price, it would even earn a spot on our best gaming monitor guide.

The display is discounted on both Amazon and Best Buy right now, but the biggest saving is available via the latter. According to the deal page, this monitor is normally priced at $399, so its current $249 price represents a $150 saving. It has been available for as little as $269 in the last six months, but this is the lowest price we’ve seen for this display.

As well as the above features, this sizeable gaming monitor includes FreeSync Premium certification, while its VA LCD panel provides deep black levels with a contrast ratio of 3,000:1. It also includes a height-adjustable stand, which is far from a given on cheaper displays.

To take advantage of this deal, just head on over to Best Buy via the link below and pocket the saving, which is applied automatically.

Meanwhile, if that particular deal doesn’t take your fancy, you can find loads of other Samsung monitor discounts here on Best Buy. There’s even a saving on the amazing Samsung Odyssey G95SC, which is currently our favorite super wide gaming monitor.