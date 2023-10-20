Save 35% on this Samsung gaming monitor right now

Amazon Prime Day has been and gone, but we’re still drowning in deals for electronics as we hurtle towards Black Friday. And it seems Samsung is looking to share the love early this year, thanks to a fantastic deal on its Samsung Odyssey G3, one of its entry-level gaming monitors.

You can pick up this nifty 27-inch Samsung display for just $179.99 on Amazon, saving you $100 in the process. But why should you? Well, this display’s specs mean it has the potential to be one of the best gaming monitors on the market right now with a 1080p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and rapid 1ms response time. Those aren’t record-breaking specs but make for a solid foundation to start your journey towards PC gaming domination.

If you’re used to playing the best FPS games, like Counter-Strike 2 or Call of Duty, you’ll certainly notice the step up from the most basic of gaming screens. The VA panel it comes equipped with also helps pick out deeper black levels and higher contrast for even greater immersion in your games and when watching videos.

The G3 also features a borderless design, making it ideal for a seamless multi-screen setup. Plus, you get a fully adjustable stand. Hardly game-changing stuff but far from a guarantee at this price.

If you’re looking for something a bit more expensive to complete your setup, check out our guide to the best 4K gaming monitor or the best curved gaming monitor to find one better suited to your setup.