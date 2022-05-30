Reserve the new Samsung 4K gaming monitor and get $50 off

If you reserve the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 4K gaming monitor from the official Samsung website, you’ll be treated to a crisp $50 off. This is sure to be a wonderful piece of news for anybody looking to upgrade their gaming PC setup, because you can use the $50 saved to buy new PC games.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 4K gaming monitor boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, with Quantum HDR2000 that helps to give everything an impressive level of depth. On top of that, it has a 1ms response time, allowing you to enjoy a truly immersive gaming experience, unhindered by input lag.

Of course, this is also a curved gaming monitor with a design intended to match the arc of a human eye. The 1000R curvature helps to provide what Samsung describes as “reality-bending immersion” which is sure to get gamers salivating. Samsung is well known for making some of the best gaming monitors on the market, and the Odyssey Neo G8 looks like it’ll be no exception.

The reserve period lasts until 12pm (EST) on June 6, when the monitor is going to be released. So, you only have a few days to reserve your new monitor to help to guarantee it’ll land on your doorstep on day one, and save yourself a cool $50 too. Reserve yours

For a full lowdown of the impressive specs behind this new Samsung gaming monitor, check out the official website via the links below or above. Although the price has not yet been revealed, Samsung offers monthly payment plans.

Read our articles on how to boost fps, and how to build a gaming PC if you’re looking for ideas about enhancing your PC gaming setup.