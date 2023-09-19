Grab $500 credit if you order a Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor

Samsung is no stranger to manufacturing some of the best gaming monitors money can buy, and the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is another mammoth of a gaming display in just about every way. If the idea of having the latest addition to the Odyssey flagship lineup of gaming monitors as part of your setup isn’t enough to get excited about, if you’re in the US, pre-ordering the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 will get you $500 worth of store credit in this gaming monitor deal.

Originally showcased during CES 2023, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is a gargantuan gaming monitor. In a world first, the gaming monitor features a 57-inch DUHD resolution, which is as wide as two 4K monitors. The 7,680 x 2,160 resolution shines on the 1000R curved Quantum Mini LED display, and thanks to the inclusion of AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, you can focus more on having a seamless gaming experience, and won’t be distracted by screen tearing or stuttering.

If feeling fully immersed in your favorite PC games is a priority, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 comes equipped with CoreSync and Core Lighting+ technology, which projects the colors of compatible games into the real world. That immersive experience is emphasized by the vivid, 1000R curved screen, which wraps around you. The VESA DisplayHDR 100 certified display can further help bring the world of your PC games to life, with its peak brightness of 1,000 nits, and a 1,000,00:1 contrast ratio.

While the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is already packed to the brim with high-powered technology, it also contains several helpful features. The option of picture–by-picture means you can play and chat away to friends simultaneously, even from two different sources. Those sources can be attached through the DisplayPort 2.1, three HDMI 2.1 ports, or the USB hub, and switched seamlessly using the Auto Source Switch+, which automatically detects connected devices. Whether you choose to connect your PC, or even a docked PC gaming handheld, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is equipped to be the focal point of your gaming setup.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is available to purchase in the US from October 2, but from now, until October 1 (11:59pm EST), pre-ordering the Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch (G95NC) Samsung gaming monitor will get you $500 worth of Samsung credit. This credit can be redeemed on the official Samsung storefront, or on the Samsung Shop app, so you can purchase even more Samsung products for your dream PC gaming setup. Full details of the offer, and its terms and conditions, can be found on the Samsung news webpage.

If the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Dual 4K UHD monitor is a little out of your budget, check out our guide to the best 4K gaming monitor and find one better suited for your setup. Samsung is also known for creating some of the best SSDs for gaming, which can help give your PC a boost without breaking the bank.