Samsung ditches curves, adds 360Hz for new OLED Odyssey monitor range

Samsung has unveiled its new OLED gaming monitor lineup for 2024, with its new range topping out at 49-inches in size and 360Hz in refresh rate. What’s more, Samsung has introduced its first flat 32-inch OLED panel, ditching the largely unnecessary slight curve of its previous mid-sized OLED displays.

The largest of the new best gaming monitor contenders is the 49in Samsung Odyssey G9 (G95SD), which replaces the existing G95SC and adds a handful of small upgrades. These include a slimmer ring of RGB lights on the rear of the display that can be used to provide some ambient rear lighting. The panel also includes an OLED Glare-Free coating to help reduce distracting reflections.

A new Multi-Control feature also adds the ability to “seamlessly transfer images and/or text between their compatible Samsung monitor and other Samsung devices — including Galaxy Book, tablet or phone”. A built-in SmartThings hub also lets users connect to IoT devices that are compatible with Matter and the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA), for device control – the monitor includes a remote for navigation and control.

As for the core specs of the new G9, they stay largely the same as the previous model with a 5,120×1,440 resolution (dual-QHD) a 240Hz refresh rate, and the sort of super-fast 0.03ms response time you’d expect from an OLED panel.

Next up in the lineup is perhaps the most exciting, which is the new Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD). This is the first flat 32-inch Samsung OLED gaming monitor and it brings with it a 4K UHD (3,840×2,160) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. This screen size/resolution combination should ensure you don’t get any of the slightly blurry text that can affect some OLED screens with lower pixel densities (due to their peculiar sub-pixel structure). It otherwise hosts similar core features to the G9, with rear RGB and the new anti-glare coating.

Rounding out the lineup is another first for a Samsung OLED with the Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SD) being a 27-inch, 1440p panel that can stretch all the way to 360Hz. Obviously, such speedy refresh rates will provide diminishing returns for most gamers, but we’ve tested faster than 240Hz displays before and can attest to how you can feel the difference, just.

The full lineup will be on show next week at the CES 2024 trade show in Las Vegas. We’ll be there to get hands-on with the panels and see just how they compare to the company’s current lineup and other competing solutions. For instance, we already know that Dell and MSI will be offering some similar panels while LG has already announced a 480Hz 1080p display too.

