From Dragon Ball to Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger and more, the visual design of Akira Toriyama is unmistakable. In his new game Sand Land, the legendary creator is returning to his 2000 manga series, which is also set to receive a new animated show in 2024 on Disney+. Along with announcing the Sand Land release date, developer ILCA and publisher Bandai Namco show off the vehicle combat we’ll get to experience in the upcoming action RPG, and it looks like a high-octane blast in the vein of Armored Core 6 and Mad Max.

Sand Land sees you take on the role of Fiend Prince Beelzebub, in a Mad Max-style desert world where extreme water shortage has led humans and demons alike to desperate measures. You’ll be joined by Beelzebub’s chaperone Thief and his companion Sheriff Rao in this anime RPG as you search for the prophesied Legendary Spring.

A big part of Sand Land is constructing vehicles that serve as your primary way to navigate the desert landscape, as well as serving you well in combat. As seen in the new Sand Land trailer, there’s a huge variety of customization options at your disposal, with ILCA promising “hundreds of parts that can be applied to main and secondary weapons, engines, and suspensions.”

Opt for a nimble, dome-shaped hovership accompanied by an autonomous combat drone, a speedy dune buggy that can cover ground in no time, or a giant, walking mech wielding giant sound cannons or machine guns to take down the monsters and rival vehicles you’ll encounter – the choice is up to you, and it looks like Sand Land will give you plenty of choices to make.

Sand Land release date Steam

The Sand Land release date on Steam is Friday April 26, 2024. You can head to Steam to add it to your wishlist or pre-purchase it right now – expect to pay $59.99 / £49.99 for the standard edition, or $69.99 / £54.99 for the deluxe edition, which includes bonus tank consumables, decals for your car, and housing items.

