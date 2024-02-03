Beloved building game Satisfactory is finally heading out of early access, as developer Coffee Stain Studios makes the long-awaited decision to put out version 1.0 in 2024. After much teasing following the launch of Satisfactory update 8 in 2023, community manager Snutt Treptow explains that the team decided to “put all our efforts into the final version of the game moving forward.” With an ‘overwhelmingly positive’ 97% Steam rating from over 131,000 users, there’s plenty of reasons to be excited for the full release – and you can sign up now to join the Satisfactory 1.0 closed beta.

As Treptow explains, prior to Satisfactory update 8 the team behind one of the best building games on PC had been split into two projects since the launch of its fifth update. One team was constructing the patches and updates we’ve been seeing in the live version of Satisfactory, while the others have been working on the planned content for its 1.0 launch, which is planned to include more narrative elements among its many new features.

“With the final update 8 released, the whole team is now working together to finalize the game,” Treptow says, “and we can’t wait to share more with our players.” He notes, “From our recent sales milestone [of 5.5 million copies] to upgrading to Unreal Engine 5, the years of development and feedback from our dedicated players are all accumulating to this final lead up to 1.0.”

While you shouldn’t expect an overly bulky story mode, the narrative elements do mean you can expect an “end game” in Satisfactory 1.0 (beyond simply being content with the vast production empire you’ve constructed). However, Treptow reassures players that “development for Satisfactory will continue after 1.0 has been released,” although he says, “we currently don’t know whether that comes in the form of DLC or further free updates.”

I spoke with Treptow prior to the announcement of the Satisfactory launch roadmap, and he told me that being able to adapt to community responses has been a huge benefit of early access. “It’s a good opportunity for us – sometimes it’s good to just listen to what people are asking for and give them that. And sometimes we debate whether it’s worth putting the time into giving people something that they might be requesting, but that might not actually solve the problem that they’re having with the game.”

There’s currently no date for the 1.0 launch beyond that it’ll arrive in 2024 on Steam and the Epic Games store, but if you’re eager to discover what’s in store, you can sign up now via the Satisfactory website to join the closed beta when it begins. Anyone can put their name forward, but Treptow notes that spaces will be limited, so be sure to submit your application soon.

