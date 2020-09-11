Save up to 43% on some of our favourite high-end gaming headsets

If you’re looking for the absolute best in gaming audio performance, we’ve got a pair of tasty deals on headphones that you’ll want to check out. Some of our absolute favourite headphones are on sale, and they’re coming from two of the most trusted brands in audio.

For our UK readers, there’s a steep 43% discount on Audio-Technica’s ATH-AG1X set, which is our hands down pick for the very best high-end gaming headset on the market. The ‘X’ at the end of the model designation marks this pair of headphones as the vastly upgraded version, which we’ve said is “one of the most impressive-sounding gaming headsets we’ve used.”

Trouble is, it’s usually pretty expensive. Fortunately, it’s currently available for £143.33, which is £106.47 off its RRP of £250. That’s a steal, and your ears (and arm hairs) will thank you for it.

For readers on the American side of the pond, we’ve got savings on the Sennheiser GSP 600. It delivers more of the best audio available in dedicated gaming headsets, all packed into an impressive-looking, high quality build.

It adds a couple nice quality of life features, too, like a big physical volume dial on the right earcup, a noise-cancelling microphone that mutes when you flip it up, and an adjustable pressure function to help you make sure it fits comfortably and snugly.

Sennheiser GSP 600 $249.95 $209.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

The GSP 600 is currently available for $209.99, which is 16% off the usual list price of $249.95, saving you a cool $39.96.

Either way you go with this pair of deals, these are both top-tier headsets that lead the pack in terms of fidelity, dynamic range, and overall oomph.