Ex Witcher 3 devs are making a “morally ambiguous” RPG game

The ex-Witcher 3 devs at Fool’s Theory – who previously released Seven: The Days Long Gone – have teamed up with Frostpunk studio 11 Bit to release a new RPG game codenamed Project Vitriol, which is described as “morally ambiguous” and “narrative-driven.” Sounds like The Witcher, to us.

Seven: The Days Long Gone released back in 2017 to a ‘mostly positive’ rating on Steam. It’s an open-world action RPG game played from an overhead perspective, with an emphasis on stealth gameplay. The next game from Fool’s Theory, Project Vitriol, is described as a new IP “targeted at mature recipients,” which is “the largest project” the team has produced.

CEO Jakub Rokosz, who was project lead on Seven and a quest designer on The Witcher 2 and 3, calls Project Vitriol “a deep, morally ambiguous narrative-driven RPG” all about “the esoteric side of reality, that dark part of the world that most of us don’t see and are not aware of its existence.” The game is set in Warsaw, Poland under imperial Russian rule at the start of the 20th century.

You can check out the sinister teaser trailer below, where a John Constantine-like character proclaims, “in a city like this, there’s more than meets the eye.”

Jakub Rokosz promises that a proper reveal of Project Vitriol is coming in either July or August, so there’s not too long to wait before we find out more.

As for The Witcher, the next-gen upgrade to The Witcher 3: WIld Hunt should arrive later in 2022, and The Witcher 4 has finally been officially confirmed – although the release date is likely a long way off.