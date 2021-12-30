Today’s free Epic game is the entire Tomb Raider trilogy, gasp

The entire Tomb Raider survivor trilogy is the free Epic Games Store title for today, December 30 – meaning that anyone with an Epic account can claim three of the finest action-adventure games on PC for nothing, an excellent way to cap off the year.

While yesterday’s free game on Epic was the Dark Souls meets Metroidvania title Salt & Sanctuary, today’s offering is a much more substantial present – the entire Tomb Raider trilogy. No, not that one, the reboot trilogy. No, not that one either, the new reboot trilogy, a.k.a. the Tomb Raider Survivor Trilogy – and it’s available from now until January 6, 2022.

This news was leaked earlier this week on the Epic Games Store Reddit and was confirmed earlier today by German site MyDealz.de. Furthermore, the tease on the store itself for the next free game showed a present with what clearly seems to be Lara Croft’s climbing pickaxe.

While an earlier rumour suggested that each game in the trilogy – Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider – would be made available separately over the next three days, the entire Definitive Survivor Trilogy will be on Epic for free until January 6. This is the first time 2013’s Tomb Raider and Shadow have appeared on the Epic store, as only Rise was previously available for some reason.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and the Tomb Raider Trilogy will both be free today on the Epic Games Store. pic.twitter.com/7aAP5tQ8pF — 🎄 Santa Ricky (@_FireMonkey) December 30, 2021

While another Tomb Raider game hasn’t yet been announced, there’s a forthcoming Netflix anime series that promises to “unify the timelines” of the various games. Fingers crossed, eh?