One of the best RPGs on Nintendo Switch is coming to PC

One of the Nintendo Switch’s best JRPG games is coming to multiple platforms including PC with the announcement of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. In this rejigged version of SMT5, players get to check out a brand new post-apocalyptic storyline and venture back out into Tokyo’s streets. Vengeance features new locations, demons, and player choices, so even seasoned fans are in for a new experience.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance pre-orders for Steam, Nintendo Switch PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC begin on February 27, 2024, before the RPG game drops on June 21.

Atlus, which originally developed the game as a Switch exclusive, says, “Forge your path through a post-apocalyptic world in this definitive version of Shin Megami Tensei V. Two complete story paths await, including a brand-new storyline with new locations and demons, and where your choices will determine the fate of all existence.”

“Navigate conflicting and tragic moral decisions and confront a dramatic tale of revenge or explore the original Shin Megami Tensei V saga. Which path will you choose?”

2024 has been kind to turn based RPGs so far, with Baldur’s Gate 3 still, somehow, taking the world by storm. Shin Megami Tensei V is an entirely different beast, in some ways. It’s a deliberately paced, rewarding action game with an atmospheric hook and plenty of color. Whether you choose to fight with the forces of Heaven during the demon apocalypse or embrace Chaos, you’re in for a challenge worth taking.

The announcement trailer revealed alongside the Vengence news shows off the memorable characters, locations, and mindblowing cut scenes, which all look better than ever. With all that in mind, it could be the strategy game of your dreams — or nightmares.

