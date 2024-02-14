The CEO of Silent Hill 2 Remake developer Bloober Team claims that Konami is responsible for the recent gameplay trailer shown off at the Sony State of Play. The trailer drew criticism owing to the ostensible combat mechanics in the survival horror remake, which long-time Silent Hill fans perceived as unfaithful to the vision of the original SH2. Now, Bloober Team’s CEO says the trailer “does not reflect the spirit of the game.”

Konami enlisted Bloober Team, the developer of Layers of Fear, The Medium, and Blair Witch for the Silent Hill 2 remake, with the horror game one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. However, following the reception to one of the remake’s recent trailers, Bloober CEO Piotr Babieno has made comments about Silent Hill 2, calling Konami “entirely responsible” for the combat trailer. Keep in mind, we still don’t have a Silent Hill 2 release date.

“I wrote these negative comments myself,” Babieno says Eurogamer Poland transcript, translated using Google. “Quite seriously, we are not responsible for the marketing side. Our partner [Konami] is entirely responsible for this. This trailer certainly does not reflect the spirit of the game.

“This is neither the spirit of what once was nor what we are creating now. We try to fully reflect this romantic vision of the game that debuted 22 years ago. We think that when players see real gameplay, a real game, they will evaluate it in a completely different way.”

You can see the trailer that Babieno’s comments are referring to below. The CEO’s original video interview however has seemingly been removed from YouTube, and is now listed as ‘unavailable.’

PCGamesN has contacted both Konami and Bloober Team regarding Babieno’s comments and will update this story with any further information or statements.

Late last year, following concerns that no new information or footage of Silent Hill 2 Remake had emerged since its announcement, Bloober was asked about the game’s development progress. “Konami is the publisher of the game and communication is definitely part of their job,” the studio said.

