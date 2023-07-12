Silent Hill 2 release date speculation, gameplay, and more

When is the Silent Hill 2 release date? Whatever your thoughts on the upcoming Bloober Team remake of the classic psychological horror game, there’s no denying it’s a talking point.

As part of the so-called ‘horror renaissance’ of the moment, the story of James and Mary is coming back to PCs any time now, and we’ve peered through the fog to find all the latest details. Deemed by many gaming fans as one of the best horror games of all time, Silent Hill 2 is on its way back to us thanks to Layers of Fear developer Bloober Team.

Silent Hill 2 remake release date speculation

A leak suggests that the Silent Hill 2 remake release date is Friday, September 29, 2023, thanks to a premature listing on a gaming site in Australia that has since been removed.

This would tie in with the original release date of the game, but we’re recommending taking this release date with a pinch of salt since it’s not that far away, and there has still been no official confirmation from Bloober Team… or much of anything, for that matter. It would be a surprise for the full game to launch so suddenly, but stranger things have happened – especially where Silent Hill is involved.

Silent Hill 2 story

As far as we know from the description of the game, the Silent Hill 2 story remains the same for the remake. In the style of classic Silent Hill in-game letters, and mirroring the original game, the game’s official blurb reads:

“Having received a letter from his deceased wife,

James heads to where they shared so many memories,

in the hope of seeing her one more time: Silent Hill.

There, by the lake, he finds a woman eerily similar to her…”

You take on the role of protagonist James, who meets an array of interesting strangers on his way through the foggy streets and mostly empty buildings of Silent Hill. What’s going on in this strange place? Where is everyone, and what are these weird leg people? If you’ve never played the original game, we’ll leave you to discover all that and more.

Silent Hill 2 trailer

We haven’t seen any new Silent Hill 2 trailers since the game’s initial reveal as part of Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission back in October 2022. The teaser trailer tells us a lot about the upcoming remake in just three minutes. Crucially, many of the trailer’s shots are instantly recognizable as scenes from the original game, such as James peering through the slats of a cupboard door, Laura kicking a key out of James’ reach, or Pyramid Head wrestling with a mannequin.

From this, we can already tell that the remake is going to be very faithful to the original. Of course, we can expect a host of technical upgrades given that it’s been over two decades since the original. The remake is powered by Unreal Engine 5 and features new camera controls and drastically improved graphics. What else differs about the gameplay, if anything, remains to be seen.

That’s everything we know about the Silent Hill 2 remake so far, including a supposed release date, and we can only hope that it’s true. While you wait for another of your favorite horrors to be rebooted, make sure you can run it when the time comes by checking out the Silent Hill 2 system requirements, and get to know some of the other best story games of all time.