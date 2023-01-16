Silent Hill games on offer to anyone, as Konami calls for pitches

Konami says it is open to hearing from developers across the world about their ideas for Silent Hill game projects, as the series has now undergone its public revival. This follows Konami’s announcement of the horror game series’ return from late last year when it revealed a number of new Silent Hill projects are in the works.

Silent Hill series producer Motio Okamoto says Konami is open to hearing developer ideas for games, as the studio clearly wants to maximise its output with the brand after last year’s colossal number of reveals, which included the Silent Hill 2 remake.

“Unfortunately, there are some projects that never actually got off the ground. Still, I think the number of projects we have will only continue to grow,” Okamoto says.

“The fact we were reviving Silent Hill was a secret until now, so we couldn’t exactly go out and yell, ‘Hey, everyone! Bring us your Silent Hill projects!’ We can do that now, so if creators from around the world who love Silent Hill bring us their pitches, I promise to look through every one of them. We’re all ears,” Okamoto tells IGN.

Okamoto adds that Konami chose to work with a number of indie studios for upcoming games, like Silent Hill Townfall, because “there’s only so much we can do ourselves.” Konami says it is tapping into a breadth of experience to make “lots of different Silent Hills.

“That’s why we made moves to work together with people around the world who want to make Silent Hill games and approached Bloober Team, as well as Anapurna Interactive and No Code,” Okamoto adds.

So if Konami gets more ideas for Silent Hill games that it likes, you can expect even more from the series on top of the likes of the Silent Hill 2 Remake, Silent Hill Townfall, Silent Hill f, and interactive media experience Silent Hill Ascension. Konami clearly wants to come out swinging with this revival, after 2014’s P.T. was the last released Silent Hill game.

Silent Hill 2 remake developer Bloober Team also has another game in the works, as the studio behind Layers of Fear, Blair Witch, and Observer says “an exciting new survival-horror game” is coming, in collaboration with US publisher Private Division.

If you want even more spooky experiences, we’ve put together lists of the best survival games and the best zombie games too, which are sure to keep you entertained before all of these new Silent Hill games come out.