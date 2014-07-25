The Sims 4 minimum system requirements have been revealed, and they’re very low

Is the lack of toddlers and swimming pools in The Sims 4 still making you curse the gods? Owning a tiny human and a small body of water is something many people aspire to do, so I can sympathise. And it looks like there might be one of those premium membership things too. Oh, it’s all doom and gloom.

But here’s something that might cheer you up: EA’s released the minimum system requirements for their latest twisted dollhouse, and they are extremely low. Even your gran could probably play it, as long as she has a PC from the last decade.

OS: Windows XP (SP3), Windows Vista (SP2), Windows 7 (SP1), Windows 8, or Windows 8.1

PROCESSOR: 1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Athlon 64 Dual-Core 4000+ or equivalent (For computers using built-in graphics chipsets, the game requires 2.0 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, 2.0 GHz AMD Turion 64 X2 TL-62 or equivalent)

MEMORY: At least 2 GB RAM

HARD DRIVE: At least 9 GB of free space with at least 1 GB additional space for custom content and saved games

DVD-ROM: DVD ROM drive required for installation only

VIDEO CARD: 128 MB of Video RAM and support for Pixel Shader 3.0. Supported Video Cards: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or better, ATI Radeon X1300 or better, Intel GMA X4500 or better

SOUND CARD: DirectX 9.0c Compatible

DIRECTX: DirectX 9.0c compatible

INPUT: Keyboard and Mouse

While all the new tech has, apparently, forced Maxis to remove things that have been in the game for a good long time, it doesn’t seem to have affected the system requirements. They’re barely more demanding than The Sims 3.

And, while it requires an internet connection for product activation, it won’t be an always online dealio like SimCity was until recently.

Can I run it? Check The Sims 4 system requirements against your PC setup.

The Sims 4 will be out on September 2nd.