The Sims 5 is probably one of the most exciting simulation games I’ve awaited in years. There has never been a virtual dollhouse experience quite like EA’s, and to think that I’ve experienced various new entries to The Sims series is incredible. The Sims 5, better known as Project Rene, is fast on track to becoming the most impressive Sims game yet. In the studio’s recent Behind The Sims showcase, developers discuss upcoming Sims 4 content including fun cooking-themed DLC and an expansion. They also detail Project Rene and how it’ll work.
That’s right, we’re getting a new stuff pack for The Sims 4, dubbed ‘Home Chef Hustle.’ While discussing its features, developers detail how the team’s artists “were inspired by the beautiful kitchens of various areas of Europe.” In the short clip shown by EA, you can see new Build and Buy Mode items like a dish drain over a sink and various kitchen appliances as well as furniture.
“There is a whole lot of stuff in this stuff pack,” says producer Lauren, “new small appliances, new ways to make money, new ways of cooking, new BB, new CAS, and so much more.” While Home Chef Hustle looks like it’s filled to the brim with new content, it doesn’t end there. The new ‘hustle and bustle’ roadmap details even more upcoming DLC, including a ‘neighborly expansion pack.’
Personally, I’m most excited about the new Project Rene info shown. With The Sims 5, the studio wants to do things “The Sims hasn’t ever done” but also “try to do familiar things in a new way.” Project Rene “will be a new way to play The Sims,” including “the ability to play with friends and across devices.”
What has me shook about Project Rene is the fact that it may not even actually be The Sims 5, per se. Apparently, “Project Rene and The Sims 4 are going to continue to exist side by side.” It seems like Project Rene is a separate multiplayer experience of sorts while The Sims 4 is the series’ main entry. Remember Castaway, Medieval, or Urbz? I think it could be something like one of those ‘side’ games.
If you also can’t wait to learn more about Project Rene, you should open your good old Sims 4 game up and enjoy everything EA’s current entry has to offer. You can browse through our roundup of all of the greatest Sims 4 mods to spice up your base game, too. Alternatively, check out some of our other favorite sandbox games to let your creativity flow.