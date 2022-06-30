EA Skate beta program announced with first gameplay teaser

EA invites players to join the Skate beta through an insider program to help playtest and provide feedback for the much-anticipated skateboarding game. The publisher has announced it is “still working on” the next Skate game (formerly known as Skate 4) with the first gameplay teaser of “pre-pre-pre-alpha” skating. “We told you we’re back,” begins the update, which asks players to sign up for EA’s closed insider playtests.

“The Skate insider playtests will be closed playtests for anyone selected to participate,” EA emphasises, stating that sharing of anything from information to videos and screenshots from the tests will be prohibited.

The teaser video, which EA notes is still in a very early state, shows dozens of simplified player models all skating together across a blend of more realistic looking environments and over-the-top, ridiculous constructions. The skaters are shown pulling off a variety of the kickflips, grinds, and other tricks you’d expect from the series, as well as clambering up ledges and even wall running.

It all looks very promising so far, and EA hopes that players who sign up for the insider program will be able to help assist in the process. The team says it is “bringing players into the game much sooner than is the norm in our industry” in an attempt to build the best possible game through a blend of playtesting and player-driven feedback. Currently, playtesting is limited to PC players through EA’s Origin client.

Given how long fans have been clamouring for a new Skate, EA is clearly eager to get this one right. Hopefully this program will ensure that the dedicated fanbase gets the new game they seem to feel the series deserves.