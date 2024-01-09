Is Skull and Bones on Steam? After years of delays, Ubisoft’s next pirate game, based on Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, is finally on the horizon. There may be some cynicism around the upcoming game, but, inspired by AC Black Flag’s popular combat, with stunning locations and survival game elements, Skull and Bones is set to change minds.

The Skull and Bones release date has been moved a fair few times now, but finally seems set in stone, with multiple network tests having taken place within the Ubisoft community. Gameplay footage is now readily available for anyone who's still unsure, and with the pirate game to follow in February, we find out whether Skull and Bones is available on Steam.

Is Skull and Bones on Steam?

No, Skull and Bones is not coming to Steam initially due to Epic Games exclusivity. Like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, and other recent Ubisoft games, the pirate game is exclusive to Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store on PC. Skull and Bones is also available on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

While Skull and Bones isn’t available on Steam right away, this doesn’t mean it won’t be added to the popular Valve platform in the coming years. Another recent Ubisoft game, Far Cry 6, came to Steam around 18 months after its original release date. Watchdogs Legion, meanwhile, didn’t arrive on Steam until over two years after its original release. Using these as an example, we could see Skull and Bones arrive on Steam in late 2025 or early 2026.

That’s all we know about Skull & Bones on Steam right now, but we’ll update you if and when anything changes. If you’re still planning on playing the AC Black Flag-like game, we’ve got some guides to help you through, so take a look at the different Skull and Bones ships you can add to your fleet, as well as the Skull and Bones system requirements to make sure your own rig is up for the task.