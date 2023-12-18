Skyrim mod remaking Cyrodiil has more voice lines than Bethesda’s game

Beyond Skyrim is one of the most impressive mod projects I’ve ever seen, and given the community of players still working on Bethesda’s charming magnum opus, that’s saying something. The project still hasn’t been fully released and is likely a ways off, but a brand new update video gives us our best look at the game yet while confirming it will have more voiced lines than Bethesda’s vanilla release.

In development since 2012, Beyond Skyrim aims to rebuild the regions of Tamriel as a playable space within Skyrim, and this includes all nine counties and cities within Cyrodiil, where Oblivion takes place. It’s a colossal undertaking from a massive group of modders, and it might even be finished before ES6, but only time will tell with the RPG game.

There are going to be plenty of new settlements, dungeons, quests, and entirely rebuilt regions in the game, too, so Beyond Skyrim is continuing to look like one of the best Skyrim mods ever made at this rate.

Even though the unreleased Beyond Skyrim currently uses AI voice acting – which is a growing trend a lot of players are against – the team makes it clear in this Cyrodiil update video that this is just a placeholder, with proper voice acting being implemented once “the majority of Cyrodiil is complete to achieve consistency.”

In regards to recording all of these lines with actual people, the video says “This will be a major task, as we’ve already surpassed the amount of voice lines in vanilla Skyrim.” For reference, Bethesda said before Skyrim’s release that the game, without any DLC, had over 60,000 lines of dialogue.

As of right now Beyond Skyrim Cyrodiil has over 116 quests, 44 settlements, one Daedric quest, with the baseline writing of all cities finished, too.

There’s still no release date for Beyond Skyrim’s Cyrodiil expansion, so it’s going to be a while until we see it fully formed. You can download Beyond Skyrim’s version of Bruma right now, alongside a merchant mod from the team, with both of these available mods containing the proper voice acting you can expect in the full release.

While you wait for Beyond Skyrim you’ll want to brush up on everything we know about the Elder Scrolls 6 release date as of right now. Alternatively, try some other games like Skyrim to keep you busy in the meantime.

Remember to follow us on Google News for daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews, or get our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some great bargains.