This excellent Skyrim mod revamps it with color and up to 4K textures

This new Skyrim mod is a bright fantasy retexture of Tamriel and it looks absolutely gorgeous, making it the perfect excuse to dive back in.

Skyrim mod texture overhaul: an image of a bridge over a small river in a forest
Will Nelson's Avatar

Published:

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 

The creator of the incredibly popular Skyland Skyrim mod has just released a brand new landscape overhaul for the Bethesda RPG, with the fantasy textures of games like Fable a major inspiration for the revitalization of Tamriel’s environments. So if you’re planning on going back to Skyrim over the holidays and want to try out a brighter world with up to 4K textures, this might just be for you.

Coming from ‘Skyking2020,’ Fantasia is a new Skyrim mod that aims to bring in “new colorful textures with larger, bold details” for all the landscapes, roads, bridges, mountains, caves, mines, and much more throughout the land of Skyrim. There’s no better excuse for revisiting the RPG, that’s for sure.

Skyrim mod texture overhaul: a fantasy city on a cliff

I adore the idea of brightening up the land of Skyrim, as while what Bethesda achieved in 2011 with visuals, sounds, and music creates an incredibly serene vibe, it’s nice to give it a new coat of paint with much bolder colors.

Skyking2020’s previous texture mod, Skyland, is an incredibly popular one as the 2016 release has over half a million unique downloads, offering up enhanced visuals in a similar way to Fantasia, except the latter is more stylized. Just look at the original Skyrim trailer from 2011, if you want a comparison.

YouTube Thumbnail

You can find and download Skyking2020’s newest mod right here, with the files available in 1K, 2K, and 4K textures. Landscape updates for the textures in Skyrim’s DLCs are also planned further down the road, so almost all of the major textures in the game are hit by the mod as of right now.

If this mod isn’t enough for you we’ve got everything we’ve heard about the elusive Elder Scrolls 6 release date, alongside some of the best games like Skyrim to keep you busy in the intervening years.

Remember to follow us on Google News for daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews, or get our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some great bargains.

A former writer for NME Gaming and a Journalism Masters graduate, Will is a news writer for PCGamesN. He's also written for Eurogamer, VG247, and GamingBible. He's kept busy between news, features, and review writing, like that of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. With experience in the biggest games released like Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield, Will still feels most at home with a good roguelike game in his hands. He's also very happy to admit that Dead Cells is the best roguelike game of the genre, even if the competition is incredibly stiff and great games keep coming out almost constantly.