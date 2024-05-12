For every ‘TurboChadd’s UltraPleasure 7.0,’ there’s a Skyrim mod actually worth downloading. The most popular creations are still texture overhauls and UI improvements all these years later, with players responding well to minor, unobtrusive, and quality-driven changes. That’s why it’s my mission to separate the wheat from the chaff; the useful from the inane. To that end, I’ve found yet another small but impactful Skyrim creation, and this one’s inspired by the work of CD Projekt Red on The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077.

‘Modern Wait Menu’ is a Skyrim mod that changes, well, the wait menu. Taking cues from CDPR’s most recent waiting mechanic design, this should make one small part of the Bethesda RPG feel slicker than ever before. When it comes to Skyrim, it’s the small things.

If you need to wait in Skyrim you’ll now be met with an interactive time wheel, weather indicators, and both the current time and destination time you’re waiting until. It’s not much on paper, but it’s certainly better than the straight line that the vanilla Skyrim mechanic uses. It’s even compatible with dynamic weather mods and has controller support, making this creation a must-have.

If you’re excited by the prospect of the fan-made Skyblivion overhaul – which is remaking Oblivion within Skyrim’s engine – you’ll be glad to hear that this is the second mechanic from that project ported over to Skyrim. We’ve already got the much better Oblivion lockpick system in Skyrim, and now the team’s revamp of the waiting mechanic too.

I’ve always been fond of smaller changes to Skyrim, as Bethesda’s core experience does still hold up. The exploration, story, and world are all excellent, so I enjoy mods that leave that intact while sanding off the rough edges that come with time.

You’ll find the ‘Fallen01135’ (with credit to ‘Heavy Burns’) mod Modern Wait Menu right here, with compatibility set up for font replacer mods and other UI overhauls. You can even easily install it mid-save, so you don’t need to venture from Helgen for the umpteenth time.

If another modded Skyrim playthrough isn’t enough for you we’ve got all you need to know about the Elder Scrolls 6 release date, and an array of games like Skyrim to keep you busy until it’s finally out.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.