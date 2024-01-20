Slay the Spire is yours for cheap right now, so everyone should try it

Slay the Spire isn’t just one of the most defining roguelike deck builders on PC, it’s probably one of the best PC games period. A sublime strategy game that sees you collecting cards to take on increasingly challenging encounters, StS sits alongside greats like Hades, The Binding of Isaac, Dead Cells, and Risk of Rain 2 as a certified roguelike classic. Now, if you’ve never played it or are looking to grab a copy to play on Steam Deck, you can get it at a deep discount in a Steam sale, so don’t miss out.

Slay the Spire is one of those games that’s so good, that it’s become shorthand for its entire subgenre; in this case, deck-building roguelike games. Choosing from four completely distinct classes, each with several different ways to play, you take on three floors of encounters, adding new tools and upgrades to your kit as you go.

There’s the Ironclad – a straightforward class that hits hard and employs armor for defense. The Silent, which generates additional card draw and mana tricks to sneak out bonus moves, and employs deadly poisons. The Defect, which builds a collection of orbs that will auto-cast abilities or can be spent for stronger effects. And the Watcher, which moves between different stances to deal bonus damage in calculated bursts.

I could wax lyrical all day about Slay the Spire’s endlessly compelling variety of ways to build out a run; how it’s easy to learn but with so much to master; how it demands careful thought about where and when to take, upgrade and cut cards to hone your deck to perfection. Or, you could look at its near-flawless 97% ‘overwhelmingly positive’ Steam rating from over 125,000 user reviews and know that it’s a pretty safe bet. A perfect fit on Steam Deck and cheap in this Steam sale, there’s no better time to pick it up.

Slay the Spire is on sale on Steam for 66% off until Friday, February 2. That means you can expect to pay just $8.49 / £6.79 to get your copy, down from its usual price of $24.99 / £19.99. At that price, I can’t recommend it enough – it set a bar for the genre that all similar games are measured to, and with good reason.

If you still need more convincing, you can actually play Slay the Spire for free via PC Game Pass if you’re a subscriber, but it’s so good that even if you have been playing it there, now’s a great opportunity to grab yourself a copy to keep, along with the added benefit of more convenient Steam Deck use.

For even more deck building, take a shuffle through the best card games on PC in 2024. Or test your tactics with more of the best strategy games around.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.