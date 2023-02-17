It’s no yolk, Slime Rancher 2 new slimes include rare egg slime

The Slime Rancher 2 Song of the Sabers update brought two new slimes to the early access game, and – just in time for Easter – the new Yolky Slime is egg-actly what the farming game was missing. Disclaimer: Yes, this article contains far too many egg puns.

Slime Rancher 2 is an eggs-quisite management game in which you, as explorer Beatrix LeBeau, wrangle adorable slimes across Rainbow Island. While the game is still in early access (Accegg? Eggess?), its initial sales figures “staggered” dev Monomi Park, and the first huge content update – featuring the very serious yolk slime – was released on February 17, with more to come before the game’s full launch.

While the Song of the Sabers update brought back the fan-favourite Saber slimes from the first game, the update’s patch notes revealed another, redacted, new Slime Rancher 2 slime to hen-tice players back into the game. In an exclusive preview of the update, Monomi Park did warn PCGamesN that this new slime was incredibly rare – and that it most certainly is. I struggled to find my first Yolky Slime, but the good news is that they’re not restricted to the new Powderfall Bluffs biome and can be found anywhere on Rainbow Island – if you’re lucky. The best place to look out for these cute new egg slimes is around hens’ nests as they’ll occasionally pop out among their feathered friends.

These egg-cellent Slime Rancher 2 Yolky slimes have a very special use too, which comes in particularly handy alongside the introduction of new Thundercluck chickens. Keep Yolky Slimes somewhere near hens and Roostros, and hens have a chance of laying a giant egg, which not only contains eggs-tra slime food, but might also just provide you with valuable Yolky plorts – the only way to obtain them, no less.

Since the update rolled out, players already can’t get enough of the new Yolky slime, with eggs-cited fans on the official Slime Rancher discord even claiming that the cute slime is better than the rare Gold and Lucky Slime Rancher 2 slimes combined.

That’s all, yolks! And you’ll be pleased to hear that’s your last egg pun. As a fan of Slime Rancher 2, you might also like some of our other favourite relaxing games, as well as some of the other “awesome things” Monomi Park CEO Nick Popovich has promised in the game’s future.