Slime Rancher 2 updates will have “amazing things,” devs say

Future Slime Rancher 2 updates are set to add some cool new features to Monomi Park’s much beloved farming game, meaning we may see even more adorable critters added to the ever expanding slime roster.

Having already outdone Monomi Park’s best ever sales day upon release, Slime Rancher 2 still isn’t fully complete – after all, it’s only available in early access right now.

Co-founder and CEO, Nick Popovich, has confirmed that there’s a lot more to come, writing in an October 6 tweet that “the only thing more awesome than Slime Rancher 2 is all the awesome things coming to Slime Rancher 2.”

He also goes on to confirm that some achievements will be retroactively unlocked in future updates “if it pertains to stuff already unlocked or counted,” and that “if it’s something that pertains to a feature not yet in the game or a moment that would be recorded based on the existence of an achievement, then no.”

At the moment that’s the only real hint we have about future content, but if the game follows the same pattern as its predecessor, we’ll likely see new slimes added into the mix over time, alongside new areas within Beatrice’s farm itself.

I vividly remember when Quantum Slimes were added to the base game. They were visible on the plort machine, but I had no idea what they were or how they would operate. Turns out, they’re a nightmare to catch and even more frustrating to farm – but they’re really cute so it’s worth it, right?

