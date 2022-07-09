Invader Zim actor slams Smite Nickelodeon crossover

The new Smite Nickelodeon crossover is “disrespectful” according to Invader Zim actor Richard Horvitz, who has slammed the animation house and developer Hi-Rez Studios because they “would not go union” with the MOBA game collab – leaving him unable to voice Zim once more.

In June, platform fighting game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl finally had voice acting added for free, including most of the original actors voicing the various cartoon icons – such as Richard Horvitz as Invader Zim. Now, just one month later, Invader Zim is back in Smite – and Horvitz is not voicing him.

The Smite crossover contains the Nick characters Rocko, XJ9 Freya, Danny Phantom, Powdered Toast Man, and of course, Invader Zim. Seemingly, none of these characters are voiced by their original actors, and Richard Horvitz says this is because Hi-Rez Studios “would not go union.”

Horvitz adds about the fact that Nickelodeon allowed this, “not only is it offensive, it is disrespectful.” He confirms that Zim “is not me.”

For the record: @SMITEGame made a licensing deal with @Nickelodeon for the use of Nick characters including Zim. @SMITEGame would not go union and @Nickelodeon allowed this not only is it offensive it is disrespectful. Make no mistake the Zim skin is NOT ME!!! — Richard Horvitz (@RichardHorvitz) July 8, 2022

Here’s the trailer for the event, if you want to know what a non-Richard Horvitz Invader Zim sounds like.

We have reached out to Hi-Rez Studios for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

This is certainly not the only cartoon crossover Smite has ever had, either, as both Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have appeared in the MOBA.