Invader Zim actor slams Smite Nickelodeon crossover

Invader Zim actor Richard Horvitz isn't happy with the Smite Nickelodeon crossover as the companies 'would not go union,' which is why he's not back as Zim

Invader Zim in the Smite Nickelodeon crossover

Published:

SMITE

The new Smite Nickelodeon crossover is “disrespectful” according to Invader Zim actor Richard Horvitz, who has slammed the animation house and developer Hi-Rez Studios because they “would not go union” with the MOBA game collab – leaving him unable to voice Zim once more.

In June, platform fighting game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl finally had voice acting added for free, including most of the original actors voicing the various cartoon icons – such as Richard Horvitz as Invader Zim. Now, just one month later, Invader Zim is back in Smite – and Horvitz is not voicing him.

The Smite crossover contains the Nick characters Rocko, XJ9 Freya, Danny Phantom, Powdered Toast Man, and of course, Invader Zim. Seemingly, none of these characters are voiced by their original actors, and Richard Horvitz says this is because Hi-Rez Studios “would not go union.”

Horvitz adds about the fact that Nickelodeon allowed this, “not only is it offensive, it is disrespectful.” He confirms that Zim “is not me.”

Here’s the trailer for the event, if you want to know what a non-Richard Horvitz Invader Zim sounds like.

YouTube Thumbnail

We have reached out to Hi-Rez Studios for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

This is certainly not the only cartoon crossover Smite has ever had, either, as both Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have appeared in the MOBA.

More SMITE stories

One of our news writers, Chris is obsessed with FPS games, RPGs, Star Wars, and comic books. If Superman is in the headline then he probably wrote it.

Popular now
Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.
Latest deals
More from PCGamesN