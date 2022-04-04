Here’s how Solasta co-op works in the DnD game’s Lost Valley update

You’re getting the Solasta multiplayer experience when a new update launches this month. The Dungeons and Dragons-based cRPG has been well supported since its launch in May of 2021, with both free and paid DLC adding campaign content and even a dungeon creator. This month, though, you’ll be able to experience the standout tactical RPG with friends in the upcoming DLC Lost Valley.

The multiplayer is a free update that will coincide with the Lost Valley drop, and will be compatible with all other Solasta content. That means groups of two-to-four players can roll new characters and play through the original Crown of the Magister story together, as well as all of the additional content since launch. We called the original story serviceable in our Solasta review, with some standout characters and hit-or-miss plot, though tackling it with a group of friends is bound to spice that up even further.

Lost Valley itself is a brand new 20-hour campaign which will find a party of adventurers stuck in a place called The Valley of Dominion, where warring factions and hostile new environments complicate your primary goal of locating a missing agent from the Principality.

Not only will the new expansion feature more locations to explore and enemies to combat, but it also means new elements that can be added to the dungeon maker suite. Plus, nine new subclasses add new ways to build existing classes.

Solasta: Lost Valley will arrive on April 14, 2022.

