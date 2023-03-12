Solasta DLC brings DnD RPG game’s campaign to a frosty conclusion

New Solasta: Crown of the Magister DLC Palace of Ice promises to bring its campaign to a rather chilling climax. Delightful DnD RPG game Solasta is among the best games on Steam to bear the official nod from Wizards of the Coast, and employs the tabletop game’s SRD 5.1 ruleset to craft a faithful digital adaptation. Its newly announced DLC adds a high level adventure across frozen lands that expands upon the main game’s campaign.

“By far the biggest update we’ve worked on so far, Palace of Ice is not only a new adventure,” developer Tactical Adventures proclaims, “it is the continuation and the conclusion of the Crown of the Magister campaign.” This high level 10 to 16 campaign sees your party heading into frozen lands to answer the Snow Alliance’s call for help against the Soraks and other ancestral foes.

There are two new ancestries introduced from the roster of DnD races, with Gnomes and Tieflings now available in the character creator. You can import a save file to continue a past campaign with one of your pre-existing parties, or you can create a new set of adventurers to treat this as a one-shot and start them at level 10, ready for the Palace of Ice. As you adventure, you’ll face down powerful opponents and level up to a maximum of 16.

Solasta: Palace of Ice can be played solo or with up to four players in co-op. There’s a hefty chunk of new Dungeon Maker content included, with four new environments and a range of monsters from the Palace of Ice made available for you to use. You’ll also get two free Dungeon Maker additions: the ability to utilise World Maps and link them together, and controllable follower NPCs who can join the party and help out in combat.

All players will also get access to six new faces for Humans, Elves, Dwarves, Halflings, and Half-Elves in the character creator regardless of whether or not they buy the DLC, and levels up to 16 will now be unlocked in the Dungeon Maker. However, to maintain some balance, Crown of the Magister and Lost Valley campaigns are still capped to a max level of 12.

Solasta: Palace of Ice releases in May 2023 on Steam, GOG, and the Microsoft Store. If you haven’t played the base game yet, which is also available on PC Game Pass, read why we think it might be the perfect DnD RPG following the release of its Lost Valley DLC.

Check out our Solasta: Crown of the Magister review for more thoughts on the game, along with more of the best DnD games on PC. If Solasta has you curious about stepping into the world of the tabletop game, our sister site Wargamer has you covered on everything from DnD classes to the best DnD character creator to help you get started.