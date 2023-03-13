Solium Infernum, the strategy game from Hell, reveals LOTR-style demon

If you haven’t been introduced to Solium Infernum yet, the upcoming League of Geeks strategy game set in Hell, imagine a cross between Doom, Dark Souls, Civilization, and Dante’s Divine Comedy. Satan has vanished. The infernal throne sits vacant. Competing against your rival archfiends – and the nightmarishly bureaucratic conclave – you battle, scheme, and manipulate your way to the top of Hell’s hierarchy. A triple-A remake of the 2009 sleeper hit, while we’re still waiting on the Solium Infernum release date, PCGamesN has an exclusive look at one of the new, playable demons, whose look and abilities seem suitably inspired by Lord of the Rings.

Like any 4X or RTS games, war is important in Solium Infernum, and you need to marshall your own unique forces as well as the general rabble of Hell if you want to secure your territory and capture the capital of Pandaemonium. More important however is your ability to backstab, betray, and psychologically manipulate your competitors – whether playing against AI or human opponents, success in Solium Infernum depends on how well you wield politics and treachery.

Enter Murmur, an enigmatic and solitary “deathlord,” and one of Solium Infernum’s playable archfiends. The physical embodiment of despair, Murmur is a dark, emaciated figure, reminiscent of the armies of Sauron, particularly the Ringwraiths. You can see some renders of Murmur in the below concept art, shared with PCGamesN exclusively.

With a whispery, almost feminine voice, according to League of Geeks, the words of Murmur “might actually be projected into one’s head instead of heard. It’s said that their sorcery is driven by the unfathomable depths of Murmur’s sorrow and despair. Nobody knows Murmur’s ambition. All are eagerly waiting for their opening move to be revealed.” When it comes to psychological trickery, Murmur sounds like one to keenly watch.

Commanding a personal legion of undead warriors, and gaining more and more destructive power with each rank, Murmur is also a contender in open battle. If you want to know more about the other archfiends, as well as Solium Infernum’s mechanics, world, and multiplayer, take a look at our exclusive preview of what could be one of the best strategy games of the next 12 months.

Take a look at some of the other best upcoming games, if you want to keep watch on everything coming in 2023. If you’re excited for Solium Infernum, in the meantime, you might also want to try some of the best 4X games or grand strategy games on PC.