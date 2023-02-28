The Sons of the Forest flashlight should be one of the first items you consider collecting in the survival game. If you ever played The Forest, then you’ll know that a lot of your time is spent deep underground in terrifying cave systems – so you need a way to see where you’re going. Torches are great and all, but it’s handy to have something sturdy and bright that you can hold in your off hand.

As luck would have it, the Sons of the Forest flashlight location can be found very early in the horror game, and – unlike the Sons of the Forest shovel – you don’t need anything to obtain it other than the tactical axe you’re given upon crash landing into what could be one of the best PC games of the year. Found at one of the Sons of the Forest GPS locator sites, the flashlight is accompanied by a useful GPS tracking device, which can be used to mark points of interest on your Sons of the Forest map. So, with such good items to find there, here’s how to find the Sons of the Forest flashlight location.

How to get the Sons of the Forest flashlight

Three purple markers will appear on your GPS tracker at the start of the game as you are tasked to ‘Find Team B’. One of these, the most inland marker of the three, is where you want to head for the Sons of the Forest flashlight. Don’t worry if you get to the spot, GPS tracker beeping relentlessly in your headphones, and you can’t find what you’re looking for – your target is kind of hidden in plain sight.

At the location, there will be a small rock face on which you need to be at the top. If you’re at the bottom of the drop, look up, and you should see an ill-fated colleague hanging from a rock above. Walk around the rock to reach the top and locate a stone with a rope tied around it, as well as some useful resources scattered nearby which we recommend collecting. At this point, you can free your Team B compadre by hitting the rope with your tactical axe – or any other sharp weapon if you’re coming to this later in the game. While it’s too late to save him, your colleague can carry out one final act, relinquishing his GPS locator and flashlight to you. To get the Sons of the Forest flashlight, simply walk back down to the bottom of the rock face to where your friend now lies and gather his items.

Now you have the trusty flashlight, you’ll notice you carry it in your left hand, rather than the right – in which you carry a torch. This means you can choose to carry either the flashlight or a torch through the scary Sons of the Forest caves, depending on what you’d rather carry in your other hand. Carrying a flashlight in your offhand, though, allows you to carry one of your Sons of the Forest weapons. While we’re still getting used to Endnight’s open-world game, we’ve got some good first impressions, so read our Sons of the Forest review to see what we think, and take a look at the Sons of the Forest tips we’ve put together for surviving your first few days.