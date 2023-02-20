Sons of the Forest weapons list

Sons of the Forest weapons will be your first defence against Fingers, John 2.0, Sluggy, and the other mutants and cannibals in the upcoming The Forest 2. Thanks to the three trailers released by Endnight Games, we already know that there is more technology at our disposal than in the first game, with the brand-new shotgun being possibly our most offensive weapon. However, good old severed limbs will still come in handy when you run out of ammo, and you might just be able to make something dangerous with your 3D printer. Or you could always just grab that guitar.

The upcoming survival horror game is following in the footsteps of its predecessor with the same familiar enemies and a lot of features we know and love from the first game. However, Sons of the Forest also contains more modern gameplay mechanics, with the likes of a 3D printer completely changing the way you craft, and a shotgun and revolver joining the more rustic weapons in your arsenal. You won’t always have access to ammo though, so you’ll need to make the most of what you’ve got around you. Ahead of the Sons of the Forest release date, here are some of the best weapons we know of so far.

These are all the Sons of the Forest weapons that are either confirmed, or that we expect to return from the prequel:

Bone

Cattle prod

Chainsaw

Climbing Axe

Crafted axe (from The Forest)

Crafted bomb

Crafted club

Crossbow

Fireman’s axe

Flare

Guitar

Katana

Knife

Machete

Molotov

Pistol

Revolver

Rock

Severed arm

Severed leg

Shotgun

Shovel

Stick

Spear

Taser

Best Sons of the Forest weapons

Given that the story of your arrival in Sons of the Forest’s cannibal-infested hellscape is different from The Forest – you’re part of an elite team sent to rescue and retrieve a missing billionaire – you have some considerably more advanced weapons at your disposal. Presumably, you and your team were well-equipped before your helicopter crashed, but retrieving those weapons won’t be easy.

Axe

The classic and handy axe was always going to make a return as a Sons of the Forest weapon, and we got a sneak peek of one of the axes in the first Sons of the Forest trailer. If it’s anything like The Forest, an axe will be one of the first weapons you come by, so while they’re primarily used for chopping down trees, they also come in handy as a vicious weapon when in a pinch in your first few days.

Cattle prod

Seen in the third trailer, the cattle prod is a taser-like baton, which seems to have the ability to knock cannibals prone. This could be a very handy weapon for defence, but you’ll still probably want to do some more severe damage to prevent them coming back for more.

Crossbow

At the very end of the second trailer, the player can be seen holding a rather sturdy looking crossbow. In The Forest, a crossbow and bolts could be found in the caves, so perhaps obtaining the Sons of the Forest crossbow will work in the same way, again making crossbow bolts a limited resource.

Pistol

For the first time in the series, you will have access to a selection of guns, starting – presumably, given the usual videogame firearm hierarchy – with a pistol. We’re not sure yet just how gunplay will work in Sons of the Forest, and whether it will vary from the pistol that was available in The Forest. The only gun in the prequel, the pistol can be crafted by finding all of its parts scattered across the map, but we suspect the use of guns will be more guaranteed in The Forest’s follow up.

Shotgun

Joining the pistol, the shotgun is making its first appearance in Sons of the Forest, as seen in the third trailer. While the shotgun is bound to pack a punch, we know that Sons of the Forest ammo will be limited, so you’ll need to save it for when you really need it – a skill honed in many a survival horror before this one. Instead, always make sure you’ve got your favourite melee weapon to hand as a primary weapon.

Guitar

Turns out the guitar that can be seen outside the snowy log cabin in the second trailer can not only be played, but can also be used as a melee weapon. What we don’t know yet, though, is how much of a beating it can take – so only wield it as a weapon if you have to.

Body parts

If you’ve played the original The Forest, you’ll know that – while they don’t deal the most damage – there’s nothing quite as horrifyingly satisfying as using a severed leg or arm to scare off cannibals. They’re more useful in other ways, like burning effigies, but swing them around and you might do some damage. There’s always skulls, heads, and other body parts that can be used as weapons if you’re feeling particularly gross, or are just caught short.

That’s all of the Sons of the Forest weapons that we know of so far, but there are surely plenty more to come in the coming days. Before the horror survival game is released, make sure you can run it by checking out the Sons of the Forest system requirements. You might also want to familiarise yourself with the Sons of the Forest map, which is based on a location you might already recognise, and see if one of the most-loved modes from the first game, Sons of the Forest multiplayer, is available on release.