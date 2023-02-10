Sons of the Forest map size and locations

The Sons of the Forest map will include a lot of the same features as the first game, including caves, woodland, and water. However, developer Endnight Games has revealed that the sequel’s map will be four times the size of the first game, which – if you consider overground landscapes and the underground cave system – has the potential to be eight times bigger.

Exploring the open-world expanse of The Forest takes some time now that the map has been expanded upon since its initial release, and traversing the wilderness following your plane crash is part of what makes the survival game that much more terrifying. Now imagine that being four times bigger, and we can expect a pretty daunting experience for Sons of the Forest (in a good way). That said, you might still want some cartographic help before your adventure begins, so here’s everything we know about the Sons of the Forest map so far – including spoilers, so tread carefully if you want to go into the sequel without knowing anything.

Sons of the Forest map location

We know that Sons of the Forest does take place in “Site 2”, the location shown at the end of The Forest. Following their statement about the map being four to five times bigger than the first game, Endnight Games told YouTuber Farket that Sons of the Forest “is set on site 2. However, since we drew that map before starting development on this game, the map and that drawing won’t match exactly.”

Ahead of the Sons of the Forest release date, that's all we know about the map so far, but we'll be back with more information nearer the time, and following the early access roll out of the survival horror game. While you wait, make sure you take a look at the Sons of the Forest system requirements, to make sure your rig can cope with the bigger, more detailed world.