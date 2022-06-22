Soul Hackers 2 system requirements shouldn’t stress out your gaming PC, as even an Nvidia GPU from 2013 can run the game at 1080p with high settings. While the Sega RPG game isn’t particularly demanding, you might still want to give your machine a once-over, especially if it’s a low-spec build from yesteryear.

According to the Soul Hackers 2 system requirements, you’ll need a graphics card with at least 1GB VRAM to run the role-playing game, like the NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450. If you’d rather boost fps and crank up the resolution, the bar is a little higher, as Atlus recommends using either a Radeon HD 7870 or GTX 750.

Venturing past 1080p means you’ll have to upgrade your GPU, but if you’re not playing on the best gaming monitor, you could already be good to go. The game also demands 8GB of gaming RAM, which might be more of an issue if you’re planning on using an older build. To install Soul Hackers 2, you’ll need to free up 22GB on your SSD or hard drive, so be prepared for a Steam library spring clean.

Soul Hackers 2 arrives on Steam on August 26, but Valve hasn’t revealed whether it’ll be Verified on Steam Deck. The RPG Game’s system requirements suggest it’ll play nice with the portable powerhouse, but you should wait for an official verdict before adding it to your handheld wishlist.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-3470

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i5-8600

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 8GB 8GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTS 450

AMD Radeon R7 360 Nvidia GeForce GTX 760

AMD Radeon HD 7870 VRAM 1GB 2GB Storage 22GB 22GB

Take the Soul Hackers 2 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Soul Hackers 2?