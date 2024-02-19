10/10 Obsidian RPG game with 97% Steam rating on sale for dirt cheap

South Park The Stick of Truth, a 10/10 RPG game from the studio behind Pentiment and New Vegas, is currently on sale. Obsidian’s 2014 game was the start of South Park’s massive videogame revival, as next month’s Snow Day brings the series back into 3D with four-player co-op.

With the adventures of the New Kid set to continue in South Park Snow Day, South Park The Stick of Truth is currently part of a Steam sale alongside the follow-up, The Fractured But Whole. The RPG game was developed by Obsidian, a fact I always seem to forget, so if you’re looking for an all-time classic from one of the best studios ever, you can’t go wrong here.

We gave the game 10/10 back when it launched in 2014, with our South Park The Stick of Truth review, calling it “Obsidian’s RPG design at their very best.” The team behind Knights of the Old Republic 2, New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity, The Outer Worlds, Pentiment, and this year’s Avowed doesn’t miss, South Park or not.

The game did so well, in fact, that The Stick of Truth broke digital sales records for Ubisoft at the time, with South Park Studios going on to get heavily involved with Snow Day’s developer Question.

South Park The Stick of Truth is 75% off on Steam until Thursday, February 29, so expect to pay $7.49 / £6.49. You can find the game right here. It’s part of a larger Ubisoft publisher sale on Steam right now, so Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and more are also on offer.

