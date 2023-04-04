XCOM meets Mass Effect in this new grid-based strategy game

Industry veterans that have worked on the likes of The Witcher 3 and Dying Light have come together to reveal a brand new strategy game that blends the likes of Mass Effect, XCOM, and even Fire Emblem. From new studio Wooden Alien comes Space Prison, a game all about escaping lock-up by any means necessary.

A little bit XCOM and a little bit Fire Emblem, Space Prisons tasks you with escaping lock-up by any means necessary. With grid-based combat that instantly made me think of South Park: The Fractured But Whole, you’ll explore Space Prison’s titular incarceration facility and talk to the other inmates, join gangs, and fight off alien creatures to escape.

You can see Space Prison in action below.

Just like in BioWare’s Mass Effect games, you’ll also be building up a team of personable aliens with unique abilities, each with weapons and equipment crafted and upgraded by you. There’s also a social ladder system where you’ll form both alliances and enemies, both of which will be integral to your escape.

After joining one of the many Space Prison gangs, you’ll find that each has a different play style and mechanics, which should change how you attempt to escape.

“Space Prison combines survival with tactics and social dynamics,” Wooden Alien CEO Hubert Kubit says. “We wanted to create a game that would immerse players in a detailed sci-fi adventure universe and offer them a truly unique gameplay experience. With Space Prison, we believe we are well on our way to achieving that goal.”

There’s no release window for Space Prison yet, but you can wishlist the game and stay up to date with the Steam page in the meantime.

If you fancy something else strategic in the meantime, a Civ 6 Steam sale makes the iconic 4X game dirt cheap, while our breakdown of the best turn-based strategy games is sure to scratch that same itch as Space Prison.