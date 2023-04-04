Civ 6? More like Civ $6 on Steam

With the Civ 7 release date looming after both Firaxis and 2K confirmed its existence, now’s the perfect time to either return to Civ 6 and spruce it up with DLCs and mods, or try it out for the first time. If you’re looking to jump into one of the best 4X games out there, this Steam sale has absolutely got you covered.

You might be thinking, ‘hold on, didn’t Civ 6 recently go on sale on Steam for dirt cheap, what’s going on?’ and you’d be right. Earlier this year Civ 6 was on sale for its lowest price, and it looks like this has happened again.

Until April 17 you can pick up Civ 6, individual DLCs, and a series of bundles for next to nothing, and if you’ve never played the base game before it’s at a whopping 90% off, bringing it down to $5.99 USD / £4.99 GBP.

Civ 6 Steam sale deals

Almost all deals for Civ 6 in this Steam sale knock the game and any DLCs down by around 90%, so we’ve broken down some of the offers for you below.

Civ 6 – $5.99 USD / £4.99 GBP

Civ 6 Anthology (base game and 18 DLCs) – $29.62 USD/ £25.52 GBP

Civ 6 Platinum Edition (base game and all eight expansions) – $15 USD / £13.49 GBP

A couple of the individual DLCs are also marked down, but you’d get the best deal buying everything in one of the above bundles. The Civ 6 Leader Pass does also offer a boatload of DLC for the strategy game too, and if you buy the Civ 6 Anthology you get the Leader Pass at no extra cost, which includes the shiny new Rulers of England DLC.

With Civ 7 in development, there’s no better time to get to grips with how the game series works. Firaxis Games studio head Heather Hazen said at the time: “we have plans to take the Civilization franchise to exciting new heights for our millions of players around the world.”

You can get in on the Civ 6 Steam sale on the game’s page.

If you want even more Civilisation goodness you can also grab Civ 6 on Game Pass, or come to us for a look at the best Civ 6 civs if you’re starting out in the 4X game. If you’re a longtime player and want to spice up your game in new ways, the best Civ 6 mods are sure to be of interest.