Publisher reveals why Spec Ops: The Line is leaving all stores

We didn’t want it to be true, but Spec Ops: The Line is indeed coming to the end of the road, and 2K has now released a statement regarding the decision to pull the title from all digital storefronts. The good news is, if you already purchased the shooter, you can still play it. The bad news is, if you’re yet to buy the game, you may be too late.

Spec Ops: The Line will go down in history as a real crowd-pleaser, and the adoration for the cult classic game is clear to see among the many disappointed voices in the gaming world right now after the news broke that the title will be disappearing from the digital space.

Steam was the first to fall, with Spec Ops: The Line being removed from the platform on Monday January 29. Fans began panic buying the PC game from other sources, such as the Xbox store and GOG in order to preserve its legacy, but if you want to join that party, you’ll have to be quick.

The action-adventure game is confirmed to be leaving all online gaming stores, and we now know why thanks to details from journalist, Stephen Totilo, who shared a statement from a 2K representative. “Spec Ops: The Line will no longer be available on online storefronts, as several partnership licenses related to the game are expiring,” Totilo tweeted.

On the way this will impact gamers, the rep added: “Players who have purchased the game can still download and play the game uninterrupted. 2K would like to thank our community of players who have supported the game, and we look forward to bringing you more offerings from our label throughout this year and beyond.”

At the time of writing, Spec Ops: The Line had also been removed from the following retailers: Fanatical, Gamesplanet, and Nuuvem.

