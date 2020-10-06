This Star Wars Battlefront 2 mod replaces Yoda with the Among Us Imposter

Among Us is going through what all popular PC games do when they find some success on our home turf. That is, being modded into heaps of other games. So far the social deduction game’s beany lads have popped up in The Sims 4 and Left 4 Dead 2 to name a few. We think the next one is our favourite, though, as someone has modded Among Us’ Imposter into Star Wars: Battlefront 2 in place of Yoda.

Of course, you can’t just do that without providing a video showing this all in action, and the modder doesn’t disappoint. Alongside some generous serving of slap bass, the video shows off the Imposter displaying some lush aerial acrobatics while disposing of some unfortunate Stormtroopers. As the Imposter does take the place of Yoda, they feature the same skillset. Expect armless, flying beans on the Star Wars map of your choosing.

Downloading it all is easy and breezy – head on over to Nexus Mods and follow the instructions. There are several options, too, so you can pick what colour Imposter you want to be. I throw a fit if I can’t play as Red, so it’s a welcome addition.

You can watch the video down below, slap bass and all:

If you’re planning on playing the actual Among Us, though, the bad news is that it takes more patience than playing Battlefront 2 with this mod. That’s okay, though, because we have an Among Us imposter guide to show you how to do it properly.