The best Star Wars games are finally coming to PC

Star Wars Battlefront 1 and 2 are coming to PC at long last. Confirmed at Nintendo Direct on Wednesday, February 21, the classic games set in a galaxy far, far, away, are being revived for a new generation of rebels and stormtroopers.

The Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection is coming to Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on March 14, 2024. The nostalgic collection bundles Battlefront 1 and 2 with the enticing bonus of new content.

Announced in Nintendo Direct’s Partner Showcase alongside a trailer from publisher Aspyr, the FPS games will drop out of hyperspace with new playable characters like Kit Fisto and Asajj Ventress, as well as additional maps. Battlefront 1 is getting Jabba’s Palace, while Battlefront 2 has Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Bar: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena.

“Jump into thrilling firefights across massive battlefields on the ground, in the air, and in space as the Empire, Rebellion, Republic, and the Separatist Alliance,” says the announcement, which rightly boasted about the games’ 64-player multiplayer matches.

“Choose an array of unique classes, pilot a multitude of vehicles, and play as iconic heroes and villains from multiple eras of the saga in solo, local, and online play.”

The Hero Assault mode is also getting a facelift. Fans can play as Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and more on maps like Death Star and Naboo. And for the first time, Hero Assault can now be played on all ground maps.

While 2015 and 2017’s rebooted Battlefront games had their fans, lots of people felt they didn’t capture the feeling of the classic Star Wars games, which were staples in many of our childhoods. If you’ve been yearning to return to the multiplayer games of yesteryear, this will be welcome news.

