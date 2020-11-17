Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the second best-selling game of the past year

The new season of The Mandalorian is here to help wipe away your unpleasant memories of Rise of Skywalker and make you think about good Star Wars content again. Like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, for example. Respawn’s single-player Star Wars adventure smashed its initial sales targets, and that success has held for the better part of a year.

Jedi: Fallen Order is the second best-selling game of the 12 months leading up to October, at least in the US, according to sales tracking group NPD. The list is ranked by dollar sales, and covers only full game sales at retail and digitally, so no DLC revenue is included. Fallen Order is second only to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Fallen Order comes in just above Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but it’s worth noting that NPD does not get digital sales information for Nintendo games, so Switch rankings are based purely on physical retail sales. New Horizons might be the true top-ranker if digital sales were counted, but Fallen Order’s success is still noteworthy.

Fallen Order has already fallen off of the calendar 2020 top sellers list, so it seems the vast majority of its sales came in the early launch window. And with early indications of monstrous sales from games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, it might not hold onto that second-place spot in the twelve month window even into November.

Either way, it looks like the future of Star Wars games is bright. A Fallen Order sequel got outed in job listings mere weeks after the original launch, so EA’s clearly got plans to make the most of that success.