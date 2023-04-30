Searching for how to complete the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Detachment? The Chamber of Detachment in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is one of the High Republic Chambers, also known as Jedi Temples. Found in the Mountain Ascent area of Koboh, you’ll be using your Force Powers in conjunction with the Koboh Grinder device. Our guide discusses this particular location, as well as the puzzles and rewards you can find therein.

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Detachment is just one of many interesting areas in the game world. You can learn more in our High Republic Chambers main guide.

How to find the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Detachment

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Detachment can be found in the Mountain Ascent zone, which you’ll be able to visit much later in the campaign once you’re asked to head to the Observatory. However, if you’re simply free-roaming, you’ll be able to go here. Just make sure you already have Merrin’s Charm to allow safe passage through the green barriers.

In any case, from the fast travel point, head right and pass through the two green barriers. You should see a cliffside area. There’s a pool here where you’ll also find Skoova, and he’ll hand over the Mee Fish. Meanwhile, the temple’s entrance is behind the waterfall.

How to solve the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Detachment

In the main room of the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Detachment, you’ll notice the following things:

There’s a block right under a flat platform.

The platform can be moved by stepping on the plate.

There’s also a rotating section on a wall, which has a pedestal/conduit for the laser.

Before you do anything else, go ahead and grab some Force Echoes, such as:

A Rare Find – At the entrance before the main chamber.

Missing in Action – Next to the rotating section with the pedestal/conduit.

Worlds Away – In the corner near the block.

All right, it’s time to solve the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Detachment puzzle. Your goal is as follows:

Use Force Pull on the block (let’s call this Block A) so you can grab the orb.

Throw the orb at the pedestal. This will fire the laser beam at the wall. However, because of a rotating segment, the beam will flicker on and off periodically.

If you trace the line of fire from the laser at the wall to the large concentration of gunk just above it, you’ll be able to pick up a Datadisc.

Move Block A and immediately activate your Koboh Grinder. Time it right so that the laser hits Block A, allowing you to trace a line of fire. Then, push it back to the wall with the gunk so you can burn it away.

This will reveal another block, which we’ll call Block B.

This next part is a bit tricky and some trial and error is required. First, make sure that Block A is back in its original location (where the moving platform is). Pull out Block B and check the nook to find the Jedi Paint BD-1 cosmetics.

Block B should move and hit Block A. Pull it back to you and wait until it’s on top of the ground plate. Then, pull Block A toward Block B. This will cause the platform to lower.

Next, push Block A to its original position. Then, move Block B, which will cause the platform to lift. From there, move Block B again. You’ll now have two sets of vines that you can climb, allowing you to reach the top.

This allows you to pick up the Patience perk. It allows the Slow Time power to also restore a bit of your HP. You can learn more about these passives in our perks guide. That’s it, you’ve completed the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Detachment puzzle.

This is just one particular High Republic Chamber in the game. You can learn more in our High Republic Chambers guide. For everything else about Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you can visit our walkthrough and guides hub.