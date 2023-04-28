How to find all Star Wars Jedi Survivor BD-1 cosmetics

Are you looking for all Star Wars Jedi Survivor BD-1 cosmetics? Your trusty droid doesn’t have to look like a bland tin can, since you’ll be able to change its looks. Our guide tells you how to find BD-1’s various components, as well as the materials or color palettes.

How to obtain and customize BD-1 cosmetics in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor BD-1 cosmetics can be accessed by interacting with any workbench, such as the ones in the Mantis and Pyloon’s Saloon. There, you’ll see BD-1’s components, which includes the photoreceptor, head, audio sensor, body, and legs. There are a total of 11 component sets.

In the other tab, you’ll get to choose the materials or color palettes for the primary, secondary, and accent options. There are 20 BD-1 materials, and each paint set has five colors to choose from. Likewise, you may change each segment’s condition from shiny pristine to ruined ancient. You can mix and match accordingly to find a design that suits your droid companion. As an aside, it’s worth noting that BD-1 Materials are different from weapon materials, even if some paint sets share similar names.

There are multiple ways to obtain these items. Some require resources to be exchanged with vendors, while most can be found by opening chests. You’ll also likely need to use certain Force Powers or traversal abilities to reach and open certain chests.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor BD-1 cosmetics available by default or from purchases

These Star Wars Jedi Survivor BD-1 cosmetics are either available by default or are dependent on the version of the game that you purchased. Do note that the components here come as a full set already, so you’ll have all the parts.

Available by default:

BD-1

Assembly – You’ll pick this up in the Mantis, which leads to a tutorial on how to use the workbench.

Material: Starter Paint

Material: Starter Mix

Available if you purchase the Deluxe Edition:

BD-Astro

Rugged

Material: Deluxe Mix

Star Wars Jedi Survivor BD-1 cosmetics available from Zee and Datadiscs

The friendly High Republic droid, Zee, will act as a vendor in Pyloon’s Saloon a few hours into the main campaign. She’ll sell the items listed below in exchange for Datadisc collectibles.

Photoreceptors: Swooper

Head: Kaminoan

Audio Sensors: Swooper

Body: Kaminoan

Legs: Nocular

Materials: Droid Paint, Basic Metal, Textured Rubber, Hard Plastoid, and Worn Metal

Star Wars Jedi Survivor BD-1 Photoreceptors

Scrapyard

On a ledge that you can grapple onto next to the Koboh – Gorge Crash Site fast travel point.

Kaminoan

In the Jedha Pilgrim’s Sanctuary, you’ll have to swim in a pool to get to the other side. Dive deeper to get this chest.

Geonosian

You’ll receive the Lift and Slam power in the Lucrehulk in Koboh’s swamps. Take the elevator heading back down to the core area to find this.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor BD-1 Heads

Scrapyard

Past Koboh – Derelict Dam and the Trontoshell dinosaur, you’ll have to traverse an area with a Bogling. The chest is on a ledge that you can reach via zipline.

Swooper

While avoiding the gunner in Koboh – Forest Array, you can enter a narrow opening that leads to a chest.

Geonosian

As you enter the Koboh – Bygone Settlement zone, you can reach the walkway at the top to open this chest.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor BD-1 Audio Sensors

Nocular

Found inside the first ruins that you enter while you’re avoiding the Skriton sand scorpion in Jedha.

Kaminoan

In Jedha, you’ll need to push a large stone block to reach a doorway. Take a look behind the nook where the block was originally situated.

Scrapyard

In Koboh – Mountain Ascent, there’s a ledge off to the side of the central area. You can break the barrel here by using Lift and Slam.

Geonosian

In Koboh – Untamed Downs, check the Mogu Den to the side of the large rock formation. Follow the tunnel as it loops around and climb the vines to reach the exit. The chest is next to a Relter.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor BD-1 Bodies

Scrapyard

Check the spot with the enemies just before the Koboh – Derelict Dam fast travel point. There’s a chest down below.

BD-1 Legs

Scrapyard

Found inside the Sodden Grotto just before the Rancor’s chamber. This small cave system is near the Rambler’s Reach fast travel point.

Swooper

Found in Koboh’s Untamed Downs zone. There’s a large plateau in the center, which happens to have a metal door. Use your Electro Dart ability on the battery which is visible from the side.

Full Star Wars Jedi Survivor BD-1 Cosmetic Sets – Ornate treasure chests

There are further, full BD-1 cosmetics sets that can be obtained via locating and opening ornate treasure chests throughout the game.

Solar

Found in Cere’s Base in Jedha. Head to the opposite wing and enter the bottom door. You’ll find it near a speeder bike.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor BD-1 Materials and Paint Sets

As cited earlier, each material or paint set has five colors to choose from. In this section, we list down those that are found in chests.

Coruscant Paint

Check the small room during the part where Bode has to cut down a rope.

Anodized Metal

In Koboh – Derelict Dam, you’ll reach a firelit chamber with an Electro Battery. You can wall run to open the chest.

Light Metal

Found in the base in Koboh – Hunter Quarry.

Common Plastoid

Found inside a small section of the ruins in Jedha while Cal and Merrin are looking for another path.

Jedha Paint

Wall run to cross the gap after beating the Skriton giant scorpion.

Kashyyyk Paint

Found in Koboh – Rift Passage. You can either go here while exploring, or wait until the campaign takes you there after you’re done with the Mountain Observatory. You’ll need to shoot the battery above the chest with an Electro Dart.

Two-Tone Metal

In Koboh – Southern Reach, you’ll see a large silo with a dome that you can move using your Lift power. Traverse the interior to reach the Chamber of Fortitude. Defeat the boss, Anoth Estra, to open this chest.

Coated Metal

In Koboh – Southern Reach, you’ll see a small building with a Prospector and his Nekko mount. Go inside and use Lift on the grate. Down below, you’ll find this chest, along with the Coated Metal variant for your weapons.

Unique Metal – Back at Rambler’s Reach Outpost, climb to the top of Pyloon’s Saloon using the vines. Then, glide with the Relter and land on the stables. You should be able to enter the opening and lift the grate.

Rebel Paint

Above the Pyloon’s Saloon docking where you’ll find the Mantis, you’ll see several floating balloons. Use your upgraded ascension cable to reach the ledge that’s closer to the saloon’s tower. Then, break open the metal barrel with Lift and Slam.

These are the Star Wars Jedi Survivor BD-1 cosmetic items that we’ve found so far. We’ll update this guide once we discover more, so stay tuned. Don’t forget that there are other collectibles to obtain, such as Cal Kestis outfits, Lightsaber components, Blaster parts, and Weapon Materials.