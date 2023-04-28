Looking for the best Star Wars Jedi Survivor perks? Perks offer a wide variety of passive effects for your abilities, including your block, parry, and damage capabilities. You begin the next instalment of Cal’s journey with three perk slots, and can acquire more over time – but with limited room, you may find yourself with more perks than you know what to do with.

Not all Star Wars Jedi Survivor perks are created equal; some are more powerful than others and may require additional slots as a result. You might prefer to opt for less powerful perks that grant you more utility overall, or you might want to prioritise a single perk that dramatically enhances a specific ability. Whatever your preference, here’s everything you need to know about Star Wars Jedi Survivor perks.

The best Star Wars Jedi Survivor perks

The best perks in Star Wars Jedi Survivor can often depend on your chosen playstyle. That said, there are some perks that can absolutely be of service to you as you explore the galaxy. Above all, we recommend equipping the Wisdom perk as early as possible. While it requires three perk slots to equip, the bonus experience nets you Star Wars Jedi Survivor skill points in record time, which is a great benefit during the early hours. – if you prefer dodging over parrying, then it stands to reason you won’t get much use out of the Precision perk.

All Star Wars Jedi Survivor perks

There are 25 Star Wars Jedi Survivor perks in total, and they’re mainly acquired by completing missions or defeating powerful enemies on your journey. A number of perks are also available to purchase from Zee’s shop on Koboh. Finally, a further three perks are available to equip in new game plus, all of which grant you the option to customise gameplay aspects in your second playthrough of the RPG game.

Here are all Star Wars Jedi Survivor perks in order of appearance:

Perk Effect Number of Slots Location Resilience Block Meter is increased. One Encounter Zee in a High Republic Chamber underneath Pyloon’s Saloon. Centered Enemies in a small area are staggered when Cal is healing. Cal can take one hit and not be interrupted. Two Defeat Rayvis on Shattered Moon as part of the main story. Perplexity Increases damage dealt by characters affected by Confusion. Two Defeat Dagan Gera for the third time as part of the main story. Precision Cal’s parry timing is shorter but he deals more stamina damage to enemies after a successful parry. Two TBA Wisdom Gain more experience from defeating enemies. Three Purchase from Zee’s shop in Pyloon’s Saloon. Steadfast Absorb one hit without being interrupted while sprinting. One Purchase from Zee’s shop in Pyloon’s Saloon. Equilibrium Using Force powers increases the damage of the next lightsaber attack. Three Purchase from Zee’s shop in Pyloon’s Saloon. Flux Regenerate a small amount of Force Meter over time, but your maximum Force Meter is reduced. One Purchase from Zee’s shop in Pyloon’s Saloon. Versatility Deal extra damage temporarily after switching lightsaber stances. Three Purchase from Zee’s shop in Pyloon’s Saloon. Elixir Healing stims also fill a small amount of the Super Meter. Two Purchase from Zee’s shop in Pyloon’s Saloon. Purity Increases damage dealt by friends and enemies. TBA Available in new game plus. Warrior Remixes combat encounters with new, tougher enemies. TBA Available in new game plus. Trendsetter Randomises your cosmetics on death. TBA Available in new game plus.

How to unlock Star Wars Jedi Survivor perks

You automatically unlock perks in Star Wars Jedi Survivor once you reach Pyloon’s Saloon on Koboh. Speak to Zee underneath the saloon to receive the Resilience perk, which automatically grants you access to the perks system.

How to equip Star Wars Jedi Survivor perks

You can equip and customise Star Wars Jedi Survivor perks at meditation points, along with Star Wars Jedi Survivor lightsaber upgrades and stances. These meditation points allow you to select from the collection of perks you’ve already discovered, though you’re restricted by the number of perk slots you have available.

That’s everything you need to know about Star Wars Jedi Survivor perks. Be sure to pair them with Star Wars Jedi Survivor traversal abilities to help you explore the different planets you unlock on your journey. We also recommend brushing up on the Star Wars Jedi Survivor bosses and enemies that can cause trouble for you along the way.