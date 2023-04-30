Wondering how to complete the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Fortitude? The Chamber of Fortitude in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is one of the High Republic Chambers, also known as Jedi Temples. Found in the Southern Reach area of Koboh, you’ll have to head deeper into an abandoned facility before facing a tough foe. Our guide discusses this particular location, as well as the puzzles and rewards you can find therein.

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Fortitude is just one of many interesting areas in the game world. You can learn more in our High Republic Chambers main guide.

How to find the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Fortitude

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Fortitude is located in the Southern Reach. From the fast travel point, you should see a clear view of the frontier.

One landmark that might pique your interest is a large silo. You’ll be able to access it much later in the game once you’ve acquired the Lift and Slam Force Power.

If you have that already, go to the roof of the building and use it. This will let you enter an area known as the Corroded Silo. You’ll have to do a bit of acrobatics here, such as wall-running, wall-hopping, and passing through green barriers.

Eventually, though, you’ll arrive at the lower area, which happens to have a shortcut back to the Southern Reach. Likewise, if you check this room, you’ll see a metal structure that can be manipulated using Force Lift. Do just that, and you’ll be able to cross the gap that leads to the entrance where you’ll find Echo: Whispered Words. Now, it’s time to head inside the temple proper.

How to complete the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Fortitude

To be clear, the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Fortitude doesn’t really have a puzzle. Instead, you’ll have to fight a boss named Anoth Estra.

This foe uses a Double-Bladed Lightsaber, as well as a grappling hook. It’s imperative that you parry or dodge her strikes, so you can counter effectively. As for the grappling hook, if you do get snared, make sure you dodge quickly to avoid the incoming blow.

With a bit of luck, you should be able to take out Anoth Estra. This will allow you to interact with various objects in this room, such as a Datadisc, Echo: A World of Wonder, and the two-tone metal materials set for BD-1.

Inside the main room, you’ll find Echo: Hand in Hand, as well as the Persistence perk, which gives you a bit of HP when you kill enemies while Slow Time is active. You can learn more about these passives in our perks guide. And that’s it, you’ve completed the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Fortitude.

This is just one particular High Republic Chamber in the game. You can learn more in our High Republic Chambers guide. For everything else about Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you can visit our walkthrough and guides hub.