Is Darth Vader in Star Wars Jedi Survivor? The most feared man in the galaxy has a habit of showing up exactly where Jedi wish he wasn’t, ruining the day of any unfortunate soul who happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Cal has faced off against Darth Vader once before, but will he have to again?

Shaping up to be one of the best PC games this year, Star Wars Jedi Survivor looks to build on everything that made Fallen Order so compelling. Since that space game included one of the best Darth Vader scenes of all time, it’s a logical question to ask whether we’ll be seeing the wheezing wonder again this time around. This goes without saying, but what comes next contains spoilers for Star Wars Jedi Survivor, so if you haven’t played it, we would strongly suggest you do that first.

Does Darth Vader appear in Star Wars Jedi Survivor?

Yes, Darth Vader does appear in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. It’s twist after twist with Cal’s latest adventure, and just when he’s at a particularly low point, bam, the helmeted menace appears. We won’t go into story specifics here but know that if playing Star Wars Jedi Survivor hinges on the most feared Sith lord making an appearance, you’re in luck.

