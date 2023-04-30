Star Wars Jedi Survivor Harvest Ridge barn puzzle solution

Wondering how to find the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Harves Ridge barn puzzle solution? King of the World is an achievement in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. This requires you to reach the highest point of Harvest Ridge, which is quite a feat in itself. Our guide details how you’ll be able to complete this challenge.

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Harvest Ridge barn puzzle is just one of the many secrets and mysteries to solve in the Star Wars game. There are further puzzles to solve too, which we detail in our walkthrough and guides hub.

How to get the Star Wars Jedi Survivor King of the World achievement

Harvest Ridge is a zone that’s fairly close to Rambler’s Reach outpost on Koboh. In the distance, you’ll see a tower, which happens to have a meditation circle. To get there, though, we’ll need to take a detour.

Moldy Depths

First, check the grounds below, which is where you’ll find Ashe and DD-EC if you’re doing the Musician and their Droid side quest. Grab the device here and attach it to the wheel to open the gate. You’ll end up sliding down to a small cave known as the Moldy Depths.

Take out the hostile creatures in the cavern, then ride the Nekko. You can use it to double-jump and clear the gate.

Next, grab the pulley once more and, while holding it, press the Call Mount button to have the Nekko pass through the opening. You should now be able to double-jump to the higher ledge, allowing you to wall-jump and climb up the vines.

The Barn

Back outside, kill the raider and droid enemies guarding the barn. Look just to the side to find more Nekkos. Ride one and do a double-jump followed by a wall-run to reach the higher ledge. You can then use Force Pull to open the side of the roof.

Inside the barn, you’ll want to do the following:

Grab the pulley to open the main door and, while you’re still holding it, use the Call Mount button to make one of the Nekkos go inside.

Double-jump using the Nekko to reach the platform.

Grab the pulley again and attach it to the wheel device.

Head back outside and ride another Nekko. Bring it inside the barn as well.

Take out the pulley to lower the platform back to the ground. Then, move with the second Nekko and dismount while it’s on the platform.

Reattach the pulley to the wheel device, which will raise the platform while the Nekko is on it.

King of the World achievement

With that, you should be able to take the Nekko outside. Use the double-jump to reach the ledges. Upon arriving at the ridge, you’ll see a crystal that gives an extra perk slot.

All that’s left is to grapple and climb on the vines to reach the very top. This will let you tag the fast travel point and ride the Relter to leave the place.

And that’s it, you’ve obtained the Star Wars Jedi Survivor King of the World achievement by completing the Harvest Ridge barn puzzle. This is just one of many challenges you can tackle in the game. Why not check out how to solve the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle, or look at everything we’ve discovered so far on Koboh?