Looking to solve the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Crypt of Uhrma puzzle? This particular location in Jedha has a brain teaser that would make you think hard about the solution. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered.

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Crypt of Uhrma puzzle is just one of the key facets that you’ll encounter in the desert world of Jedha. There are plenty of others too, such as how to unlock green barriers and how to solve the Pilgrim’s Sanctuary door puzzle.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Crypt of Uhrma puzzle location

The Crypt of Uhrma is a zone in Jedha, and you’ll head there on your way to the Pilgrim’s Sanctuary. As you follow the cliffside path to the mountaintop, you’ll notice a dank cavern, which happens to be filled with several hostile creatures.

Once you reach the back of the cavern, you’ll spot a set of movable blocks on the wall. These can be interacted with via Force Pull and Force Push skills, but trial and error attempts will probably lead to headaches.

The clue itself is nowhere to be found, at least in this area. However, if you continue making your way up the mountain, you’ll eventually come across a section with an elevator, which happens to be directly above the crypts.

As for the clue itself, all you need to do is check the edge of the cliff. The opposite rock formation has several pillars. Some are still standing, but others are in ruin.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Crypt of Uhrma puzzle solution and rewards

With the above clue, you should be able to solve the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Crypt of Uhrma puzzle. You can refer to the image below for the solution. For reference, here’s what you need to do:

Top row – The top left and top right must be jutting out.

Bottom row – The two in the middle must be jutting out.

Use your Force Pull skill on the corresponding blocks marked with a star icon, and you should be good to go. If you accidentally targeted the wrong block, cast your Force Push skill on it instead.

So, what exactly do you get for your efforts? Firstly, there’s a stim container in the small chamber. Secondly, a narrow pathway leads you to a shallow pool, where you’ll encounter Skoova, assuming you’ve already done the Rumor: Mysterious Fisherman side quest. He’ll hand over an aquarium fish for your collection.

Last but not least, once you’ve acquired a means of passing through green barriers, you can go through the passageway to battle the Sutaban Alpha legendary enemy. There are plenty of enemies and bosses to encounter throughout, as our Star Wars Jedi Survivor review attests to, but thankfully none guard the Crypt of Uhrma.