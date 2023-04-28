Looking for a Star Wars Jedi Survivor Koboh planet guide? After needing some spare parts for the Mantis, Cal and BD-1 land on Koboh to meet an old friend, and perhaps make a few new enemies. The planet is a rocky affair, with small areas of grassland and an abundance of wildlife – both friendly and not.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has been one of the biggest and best PC games released so far this year – a huge improvement on Fallen Order, not only in quality but also scope. Koboh, for example, is an open-world area that allows you to venture off the beaten path and discover hidden treasures and fierce enemies on your own terms. Here is everything you can find on Koboh, including collectibles, stims, force essence, boss battles, and legendary adversaries.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Koboh collectibles

Each planet in Star Wars Jedi Survivor contains many collectibles, ranging from Treasures to Seed Pods, and if you’re running through areas it can be easy to miss the odd shiny thing. Keep your eyes peeled in the action-adventure game, use this guide, and you’ll be at 100% completion in no time.

Here are all Star Wars Jedi Survivor Koboh collectibles, arranged by sub-region:

Sub-Region Collectibles Smuggler’s Tunnels 1x Chests

1x Databank

2x Treasures

2x Seed Pods Diagnostics Corridor 2x Essences

2x Databank

1x Treasures Observation Deck 1x Essences

1x Databank Observatory Understructure 2x Chests

2x Databank

2x Treasures Chamber of Reason 1x Chests

1x Essences

5x Databank

1x Treasures Rehabilitation Wing 1x Essences

1x Databank Forest Array 6x Chests

2x Essences

6x Databank

10x Treasures

1x Seed Pods Bilemaw Den 1x Chests

1x Essences

1x Seed Pods Rift Passage 1x Chests

1x Treasures Basalt Rift 5x Chests

8x Databank

5x Treasures

5x Seed Pods Nekko Pools 1x Chests

1x Databank

2x Treasures

2x Seed Pods Imperial Post 8L-055 2x Chests

2x Databank Fogged Expanse 2x Chests

3x Essences

3x Databank

7x Treasures

9x Seed Pods Marl Cavern 1x Essences

1x Databank

1x Force Tear

1x Treasures Mountain Ascent 6x Chests

4x Databank

4x Treasures

4x Seed Pods Foothill Falls 4x Chests

4x Databank

2x Treasures

2x Seed Pods Summit Ridge 1x Essences

2x Databank

2x Treasures

3x Seed Pods Flooded Bunker 2x Chests

1x Essences

2x Databank

1x Treasures Chamber of Duality 1x Chests

1x Essences

1x Databank

1x Treasures Collapsed Passage 1x Treasures Alignment Control Center 2x Chests

1x Databank

1x Treasures Bygone Settlement 4x Chests

1x Essences

2x Databank

5x Treasures

3x Seed Pods Swindler’s Wash 2x Chests

1x Essences

1x Force Tear

3x Treasures

11x Seed Pods Untamed Downs 6x chests

2x Essences

14x Databank

6x Treasures

3x Seed Pods Riverbed Watch 1x Chests

1x Essences

4x Databank

2x Treasures

4x Seed Pods Southern Reach 3x Chests

1x Essences

3x Databank

7x Treasures

19x Seed Pods Devastated Settlement 3x Chests

5x Essences

15x Databank

1x Force Tear

9x Treasures

7x Seed Pods Viscid Bog 3x Chests

1x Essences

5x Databank

1x Treasure

3x Seed Pods Gorge Crash Site 2x Chests

1x Essences

4x Databank

1x Force Tear

2x Treasures

4x Seed Pods Forward Control Tower 1x Chests

1x Essences

2x Databank

1x Treasures Arid Flats 4x Chests

3x Essences

8x Databank

9x Treasures Riverbed Watch 1x Chests

1x Essences

4x Databank

2x Treasures

4x Seed Pods

Koboh Stim Canisters

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Stim Canisters are a collectible that increases the number of times BD-1 can heal you before having to return to a meditation point. These can be vital when playing in harder Star Wars Jedi Survivor difficulty modes and are often hidden away in the darkest corners of the map.

Here is the location of every Stim Canister we found on Koboh:

Rambler’s Reach Outpost

This Stim Canister is in Doma’s Shop at the Rambler’s Reach Outpost. After purchasing the Mysterious Keycode, you’re able to open the door that’s next to the shop, inside is the Stim Canister.

Basalt Rift

Starting at the Basalt Rift meditation point, climb up the nearby vine wall, then use the wall run ability to grab another hanging vine. Follow the path up for the Basalt Rift Stim Canister.

Observatory Understructure

Just after the Observatory Understructure meditation point, once you’ve used the zipline up and dashed across the gap, there is a thin opening you can squeeze through. Once you’re in the room, throw the Star Wars Jedi Survivor floating balloon out of the window in order to access the room above where the Stim Canister can be found.

Koboh Essence Crystals

Collecting Star Wars Jedi Survivor Force Essence allows you to increase Cal’s Force bar, allowing him to use more Star Wars Jedi Survivor Force powers without having to stop to recharge. There are other types of Essence Crystals to be found, all of which improve Cal in a specific way. Some increase his maximum health, while others increase his combat effectiveness with perks, slots, and skill points.

Here is every Essence Crystal we found on Koboh:

Derelict Dam

Travel to the Derelict Dam Meditation Point and ride the vine down to the platform below. Do your Jedi thing and swing on the rope ahead, hop into a wall run and you’ll be able to reach a platform with a skill point Essence Crystal.

There is a half-destroyed bridge near the giant animal Cal spied on when he first landed on Koboh. Once over the bridge you’ll find an opening in the floor, head down and you’ll find a maximum health Essence Crystal.

Southern Reach

Just behind where you find Star Wars Jedi Survivor character Mosey, there is a climbable wall. Swing across using the poles, then the vine, and you’ll find a skill point Essence Crystal.

Riverbed Watch

You can find a maximum health Essence Crystal on the roof of the tower in Riverbed Watch.

Sodden Grotto

You can find a new perk Essence Crystal in the area where you fight the Rancor.

Smuggler’s Tunnels

There is an area of the Smuggler’s Tunnels that has been partially flooded; you can find a skill point Essence Crystal in a dark corner of this room.

In the tunnels below the prison, you’ll be able to squeeze through a gap and dash through a forcefield door. Inside this room is an additional perk slot Essence Crystal.

Phon’Qi Caverns

From the Smuggler’s Tunnels, dive under the water to find the entrance to the Phon’Qi Caverns. You’ll be awarded a skill point Essence Crystal.

Chamber of Duality

Once you’ve managed to loosen the rubble around Zee, they’ll raise a statue revealing a new perk Essence Crystal.

Swindler’s Wash

At the end of the gorge, you’ll see a waterfall. Behind this waterfall is a series of walls you can run across to reach the high platform where a maximum health increase Essence Crystal can be found.

Chamber of Reason

Completing the Chamber of Reason bridge puzzle will reward you with a new perk Essence Crystal.

Forest Array

Near where the bird is nesting on the climbable wall, you will find a narrow walkway with a nearby grapple point. Use the grapple hook and pull yourself over the wall and you’ll find a skill point Essence Crystal.

There is a cave on the grassland portion of the Forest Array. Make your way through the cave until you reach a vine – use the vine to access the high ledge and grab the new perk Essence Crystal.

Bilemaw Den

An essential story Essence Crystal, the confuse perk is plainly visible as soon as you enter the Bilemaw Den.

Rehabilitation Wing

After the Star Wars Jedi Survivor boss battle, you can pick up the maximum health Essence Crystal.

Zee

You can bring Zee data disks you find across Koboh and they will decrypt these and give you a reward in return. There are seven perks you can acquire this way.

Winding Ravine

The first area you encounter in the winding Ravine has a small box puzzle you have to solve in order to gain access to the maximum Force increase Essence Crystal that is on a ledge near the entrance.

Devastated Settlement

Once you have the ability to destroy obstructing crystals, head back to the Devastated Settlement where you’ll find a maximum Force increase Essence Crystal behind a now-destructible object.

Look for a grapple point just beyond the courtyard and use that, then the vines ahead to reach the perk Essence Crystal on the ledge.

Bygone Settlement

At the rear of the Sandcrawler, you’ll find a ramp, climb atop the vehicle and you’ll find a skill point Essence Crystal.

Fogged Expanse

A new perk Essence Crystal can be found near the edge of the cliff overlooking Prospector’s Folly.

Once you have access to the Electro Dart, you’re able to move a wall near the meditation point. You can use this to wall run across and up where you’ll find a skill point Essence Crystal.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost

Another Electro Dart-related scenario. You can use your dart to enable access to a loose cable. Reconnect the power to the building using the cable and a door will open giving you a skill point Essence Crystal.

Untamed Downs

Once you have the mid-air dash upgrade, you’re able to cover the distance required to land inside an area filled with enemies near the meditation point. Once you’ve dispatched with them, the skill point Essence Crystal is yours.

Chamber of Detachment

Once you complete this puzzle area, you’re awarded a new perk Essence Crystal.

Koboh Force tears

Force Tears are small challenges that pit Cal against difficult groups of enemies or present him with a tricky platforming section. Completion of a Force Tear rewards Cal with a perk point, a new perk, or a perk slot.

Here is every Force Tear we found on Koboh:

Gorge Crash Site

Activate the elevator near the meditation point, but don’t ride it up. You’re able to access the combat Force Tear through a plate where the elevator was.

Derelict Dam

Using a series of floating balloons from the Boiling Bluff, you’re able to reach a vantage point in the Derelict Dam, where a platforming Force Tear will be waiting.

Smuggler’s Tunnels

Once you have the ability to pass through the laser gates, you’ll find a series of them in the Smuggler’s Tunnels. At the end of this laser gate gauntlet, you’ll find a platforming Force Tear.

Hunter’s Quarry

Climb the wall behind Doma’s store, then use the floating balloons to locate the cave on a high ledge. Inside is a combat Force Tear.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost

Once you’ve bested the Oggdo Bogdo and gained the Quickdraw Blaster, head back to Doma’s shop. A combat force Tear will appear once you interact with the newly-appeared mini Oggdo Bogdo.

Swindler’s Wash

Enter the passage hidden behind the waterfall in Swindler’s Wash, the Force Tear is at the end of this opening.

Marl Cavern

Use the floating balloons at the end of the Marl Cavern to access the combat Force Tear.

Koboh lightsaber upgrades

Here is every lightsaber cosmetic upgrade we found on Koboh:

Chamber of Duality

During the bridge puzzle, you’ll see a chest hidden in a wall recess.

Chamber of Clarity

Access a hidden room by jumping down the hole that appears after moving the first cube. The chest is located inside this room.

Derelict Dam

Next to the bridge covered in black goo.

Southern Reach

Hidden behind a waterfall after exiting the main cave.

Untamed Downs

You can access the cave that holds this chest by using one of the Roller Mines. Lead it close to the entrance before grabbing it.

Alignment Control Centre

When in the main area, drop down below the bridge using the walls on either side.

Forest Array

Follow the path created by the laser through the dust, you’ll find the lightsaber upgrade at the end.

At the top of the radar dish.

Winding Ravine

After calming the Trontoshell and entering the Winding Ravine, you can follow the path through a large cave and find the lightsaber upgrade near a set of vines.

Koboh Bosses

There are many Star Wars Jedi Survivor bosses that you’ll face during your time on Koboh. The hub planet is home to some of Cal’s most-fierce opposition, testing him on each step of his journey. Warning: minor story spoilers ahead.

The bosses you’ll face on Koboh are:

Zeik

Dagan Gera

Korej Lim

Tague Louesh

Koboh legendary adversaries

As well as the bosses, you’ll have plenty of named Star Wars Jedi Survivor enemies to face during your time on Koboh. These are generally tougher than your run-of-the-mill fodder and will offer rewards if defeated.

The legendary adversaries we found on Koboh and their locations are:

Urgost – Observatory Understructure

– Observatory Understructure Gorocco Matriarch – Derelict Dam

– Derelict Dam Vile Bilemaw – Fogged Expanse

– Fogged Expanse Rancor – Sodden Grotto

– Sodden Grotto The Mire Terror – Viscid Bog

– Viscid Bog Oggdo Bogdo – Fort Kah’lin

– Fort Kah’lin The Massiff – Yurt Barracks

– Yurt Barracks Beetu Deetu – Southern Reach

– Southern Reach E3-VE3 – Untamed Downs

That’s everything you need to know about the Star Wars Jedi Survivor planet Koboh. It’s a huge area, and it’ll take you the length of the entire game to explore fully, but hopefully, things will be a little easier with our guide at your side. Brush up on your knowledge with our Star Wars Jedi Survivor characters page, and for general tips on playing the adventure game, check out lightsaber stances and traversal abilities to give you the best chance at taking down the Empire.