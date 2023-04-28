Looking for a Star Wars Jedi Survivor Koboh planet guide? After needing some spare parts for the Mantis, Cal and BD-1 land on Koboh to meet an old friend, and perhaps make a few new enemies. The planet is a rocky affair, with small areas of grassland and an abundance of wildlife – both friendly and not.
Star Wars Jedi Survivor has been one of the biggest and best PC games released so far this year – a huge improvement on Fallen Order, not only in quality but also scope. Koboh, for example, is an open-world area that allows you to venture off the beaten path and discover hidden treasures and fierce enemies on your own terms. Here is everything you can find on Koboh, including collectibles, stims, force essence, boss battles, and legendary adversaries.
Star Wars Jedi Survivor Koboh collectibles
Each planet in Star Wars Jedi Survivor contains many collectibles, ranging from Treasures to Seed Pods, and if you’re running through areas it can be easy to miss the odd shiny thing. Keep your eyes peeled in the action-adventure game, use this guide, and you’ll be at 100% completion in no time.
Here are all Star Wars Jedi Survivor Koboh collectibles, arranged by sub-region:
|Sub-Region
|Collectibles
|Smuggler’s Tunnels
|1x Chests
1x Databank
2x Treasures
2x Seed Pods
|Diagnostics Corridor
|2x Essences
2x Databank
1x Treasures
|Observation Deck
|1x Essences
1x Databank
|Observatory Understructure
|2x Chests
2x Databank
2x Treasures
|Chamber of Reason
|1x Chests
1x Essences
5x Databank
1x Treasures
|Rehabilitation Wing
|1x Essences
1x Databank
|Forest Array
|6x Chests
2x Essences
6x Databank
10x Treasures
1x Seed Pods
|Bilemaw Den
|1x Chests
1x Essences
1x Seed Pods
|Rift Passage
|1x Chests
1x Treasures
|Basalt Rift
|5x Chests
8x Databank
5x Treasures
5x Seed Pods
|Nekko Pools
|1x Chests
1x Databank
2x Treasures
2x Seed Pods
|Imperial Post 8L-055
|2x Chests
2x Databank
|Fogged Expanse
|2x Chests
3x Essences
3x Databank
7x Treasures
9x Seed Pods
|Marl Cavern
|1x Essences
1x Databank
1x Force Tear
1x Treasures
|Mountain Ascent
|6x Chests
4x Databank
4x Treasures
4x Seed Pods
|Foothill Falls
|4x Chests
4x Databank
2x Treasures
2x Seed Pods
|Summit Ridge
|1x Essences
2x Databank
2x Treasures
3x Seed Pods
|Flooded Bunker
|2x Chests
1x Essences
2x Databank
1x Treasures
|Chamber of Duality
|1x Chests
1x Essences
1x Databank
1x Treasures
|Collapsed Passage
|1x Treasures
|Alignment Control Center
|2x Chests
1x Databank
1x Treasures
|Bygone Settlement
|4x Chests
1x Essences
2x Databank
5x Treasures
3x Seed Pods
|Swindler’s Wash
|2x Chests
1x Essences
1x Force Tear
3x Treasures
11x Seed Pods
|Untamed Downs
|6x chests
2x Essences
14x Databank
6x Treasures
3x Seed Pods
|Riverbed Watch
|1x Chests
1x Essences
4x Databank
2x Treasures
4x Seed Pods
|Southern Reach
|3x Chests
1x Essences
3x Databank
7x Treasures
19x Seed Pods
|Devastated Settlement
|3x Chests
5x Essences
15x Databank
1x Force Tear
9x Treasures
7x Seed Pods
|Viscid Bog
|3x Chests
1x Essences
5x Databank
1x Treasure
3x Seed Pods
|Gorge Crash Site
|2x Chests
1x Essences
4x Databank
1x Force Tear
2x Treasures
4x Seed Pods
|Forward Control Tower
|1x Chests
1x Essences
2x Databank
1x Treasures
|Arid Flats
|4x Chests
3x Essences
8x Databank
9x Treasures
Koboh Stim Canisters
The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Stim Canisters are a collectible that increases the number of times BD-1 can heal you before having to return to a meditation point. These can be vital when playing in harder Star Wars Jedi Survivor difficulty modes and are often hidden away in the darkest corners of the map.
Here is the location of every Stim Canister we found on Koboh:
Rambler’s Reach Outpost
- This Stim Canister is in Doma’s Shop at the Rambler’s Reach Outpost. After purchasing the Mysterious Keycode, you’re able to open the door that’s next to the shop, inside is the Stim Canister.
Basalt Rift
- Starting at the Basalt Rift meditation point, climb up the nearby vine wall, then use the wall run ability to grab another hanging vine. Follow the path up for the Basalt Rift Stim Canister.
Observatory Understructure
- Just after the Observatory Understructure meditation point, once you’ve used the zipline up and dashed across the gap, there is a thin opening you can squeeze through. Once you’re in the room, throw the Star Wars Jedi Survivor floating balloon out of the window in order to access the room above where the Stim Canister can be found.
Koboh Essence Crystals
Collecting Star Wars Jedi Survivor Force Essence allows you to increase Cal’s Force bar, allowing him to use more Star Wars Jedi Survivor Force powers without having to stop to recharge. There are other types of Essence Crystals to be found, all of which improve Cal in a specific way. Some increase his maximum health, while others increase his combat effectiveness with perks, slots, and skill points.
Here is every Essence Crystal we found on Koboh:
Derelict Dam
- Travel to the Derelict Dam Meditation Point and ride the vine down to the platform below. Do your Jedi thing and swing on the rope ahead, hop into a wall run and you’ll be able to reach a platform with a skill point Essence Crystal.
- There is a half-destroyed bridge near the giant animal Cal spied on when he first landed on Koboh. Once over the bridge you’ll find an opening in the floor, head down and you’ll find a maximum health Essence Crystal.
Southern Reach
- Just behind where you find Star Wars Jedi Survivor character Mosey, there is a climbable wall. Swing across using the poles, then the vine, and you’ll find a skill point Essence Crystal.
Riverbed Watch
- You can find a maximum health Essence Crystal on the roof of the tower in Riverbed Watch.
Sodden Grotto
- You can find a new perk Essence Crystal in the area where you fight the Rancor.
Smuggler’s Tunnels
- There is an area of the Smuggler’s Tunnels that has been partially flooded; you can find a skill point Essence Crystal in a dark corner of this room.
- In the tunnels below the prison, you’ll be able to squeeze through a gap and dash through a forcefield door. Inside this room is an additional perk slot Essence Crystal.
Phon’Qi Caverns
- From the Smuggler’s Tunnels, dive under the water to find the entrance to the Phon’Qi Caverns. You’ll be awarded a skill point Essence Crystal.
Chamber of Duality
- Once you’ve managed to loosen the rubble around Zee, they’ll raise a statue revealing a new perk Essence Crystal.
Swindler’s Wash
- At the end of the gorge, you’ll see a waterfall. Behind this waterfall is a series of walls you can run across to reach the high platform where a maximum health increase Essence Crystal can be found.
Chamber of Reason
- Completing the Chamber of Reason bridge puzzle will reward you with a new perk Essence Crystal.
Forest Array
- Near where the bird is nesting on the climbable wall, you will find a narrow walkway with a nearby grapple point. Use the grapple hook and pull yourself over the wall and you’ll find a skill point Essence Crystal.
- There is a cave on the grassland portion of the Forest Array. Make your way through the cave until you reach a vine – use the vine to access the high ledge and grab the new perk Essence Crystal.
Bilemaw Den
- An essential story Essence Crystal, the confuse perk is plainly visible as soon as you enter the Bilemaw Den.
Rehabilitation Wing
- After the Star Wars Jedi Survivor boss battle, you can pick up the maximum health Essence Crystal.
Zee
- You can bring Zee data disks you find across Koboh and they will decrypt these and give you a reward in return. There are seven perks you can acquire this way.
Winding Ravine
- The first area you encounter in the winding Ravine has a small box puzzle you have to solve in order to gain access to the maximum Force increase Essence Crystal that is on a ledge near the entrance.
Devastated Settlement
- Once you have the ability to destroy obstructing crystals, head back to the Devastated Settlement where you’ll find a maximum Force increase Essence Crystal behind a now-destructible object.
Look for a grapple point just beyond the courtyard and use that, then the vines ahead to reach the perk Essence Crystal on the ledge.
Bygone Settlement
- At the rear of the Sandcrawler, you’ll find a ramp, climb atop the vehicle and you’ll find a skill point Essence Crystal.
Fogged Expanse
- A new perk Essence Crystal can be found near the edge of the cliff overlooking Prospector’s Folly.
- Once you have access to the Electro Dart, you’re able to move a wall near the meditation point. You can use this to wall run across and up where you’ll find a skill point Essence Crystal.
Rambler’s Reach Outpost
- Another Electro Dart-related scenario. You can use your dart to enable access to a loose cable. Reconnect the power to the building using the cable and a door will open giving you a skill point Essence Crystal.
Untamed Downs
- Once you have the mid-air dash upgrade, you’re able to cover the distance required to land inside an area filled with enemies near the meditation point. Once you’ve dispatched with them, the skill point Essence Crystal is yours.
Chamber of Detachment
- Once you complete this puzzle area, you’re awarded a new perk Essence Crystal.
Koboh Force tears
Force Tears are small challenges that pit Cal against difficult groups of enemies or present him with a tricky platforming section. Completion of a Force Tear rewards Cal with a perk point, a new perk, or a perk slot.
Here is every Force Tear we found on Koboh:
Gorge Crash Site
- Activate the elevator near the meditation point, but don’t ride it up. You’re able to access the combat Force Tear through a plate where the elevator was.
Derelict Dam
- Using a series of floating balloons from the Boiling Bluff, you’re able to reach a vantage point in the Derelict Dam, where a platforming Force Tear will be waiting.
Smuggler’s Tunnels
- Once you have the ability to pass through the laser gates, you’ll find a series of them in the Smuggler’s Tunnels. At the end of this laser gate gauntlet, you’ll find a platforming Force Tear.
Hunter’s Quarry
- Climb the wall behind Doma’s store, then use the floating balloons to locate the cave on a high ledge. Inside is a combat Force Tear.
Rambler’s Reach Outpost
- Once you’ve bested the Oggdo Bogdo and gained the Quickdraw Blaster, head back to Doma’s shop. A combat force Tear will appear once you interact with the newly-appeared mini Oggdo Bogdo.
Swindler’s Wash
- Enter the passage hidden behind the waterfall in Swindler’s Wash, the Force Tear is at the end of this opening.
Marl Cavern
- Use the floating balloons at the end of the Marl Cavern to access the combat Force Tear.
Koboh lightsaber upgrades
Here is every lightsaber cosmetic upgrade we found on Koboh:
Chamber of Duality
- During the bridge puzzle, you’ll see a chest hidden in a wall recess.
Chamber of Clarity
- Access a hidden room by jumping down the hole that appears after moving the first cube. The chest is located inside this room.
Derelict Dam
- Next to the bridge covered in black goo.
Southern Reach
- Hidden behind a waterfall after exiting the main cave.
Untamed Downs
- You can access the cave that holds this chest by using one of the Roller Mines. Lead it close to the entrance before grabbing it.
Alignment Control Centre
- When in the main area, drop down below the bridge using the walls on either side.
Forest Array
- Follow the path created by the laser through the dust, you’ll find the lightsaber upgrade at the end.
- At the top of the radar dish.
Winding Ravine
- After calming the Trontoshell and entering the Winding Ravine, you can follow the path through a large cave and find the lightsaber upgrade near a set of vines.
Koboh Bosses
There are many Star Wars Jedi Survivor bosses that you’ll face during your time on Koboh. The hub planet is home to some of Cal’s most-fierce opposition, testing him on each step of his journey. Warning: minor story spoilers ahead.
The bosses you’ll face on Koboh are:
- Zeik
- Dagan Gera
- Korej Lim
- Tague Louesh
Koboh legendary adversaries
As well as the bosses, you’ll have plenty of named Star Wars Jedi Survivor enemies to face during your time on Koboh. These are generally tougher than your run-of-the-mill fodder and will offer rewards if defeated.
The legendary adversaries we found on Koboh and their locations are:
- Urgost – Observatory Understructure
- Gorocco Matriarch – Derelict Dam
- Vile Bilemaw – Fogged Expanse
- Rancor – Sodden Grotto
- The Mire Terror – Viscid Bog
- Oggdo Bogdo – Fort Kah’lin
- The Massiff – Yurt Barracks
- Beetu Deetu – Southern Reach
- E3-VE3 – Untamed Downs
That’s everything you need to know about the Star Wars Jedi Survivor planet Koboh. It’s a huge area, and it’ll take you the length of the entire game to explore fully, but hopefully, things will be a little easier with our guide at your side. Brush up on your knowledge with our Star Wars Jedi Survivor characters page, and for general tips on playing the adventure game, check out lightsaber stances and traversal abilities to give you the best chance at taking down the Empire.