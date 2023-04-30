How get the Star Wars Jedi Survivor map upgrade

Wondering how to get the Star Wars Jedi Survivor map upgrade? Star Wars Jedi Survivor is filled with countless upgrades, ranging from Essence crystals that give HP, Force, and XP boosts to perks that provide passive boons that can be equipped. Still, it can be quite a hassle to try and find them all. Thankfully, there’s a way to ease the whole process. Our guide discusses how to acquire a map upgrade that will reveal all of those that you might have missed.

This particular Star Wars Jedi Survivor map upgrade isn’t the only one of its kind. You’ll also acquire a few of these later in the game. For instance one particular terminal reveals all echoes and BD-1 Scans.

How to get the Star Wars Jedi Survivor map upgrade

Early on in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you’ll come across a facility just across the bridge from Rambler’s Reach outpost. Known as the Alignment Control Center, it has several panels that are either green or red.

While there’s nothing to hint at this function, you’ll soon realize that some of these terminals turn green once you’ve cleared a High Republic Chamber. As such, your goal is to find these locations and solve the puzzles therein. We’ve got you covered, so go ahead and take a look at our High Republic Chambers guide.

Whilst there’s no particularly correct order to complete the High Republic Chambers in, you will need to complete every one of them before the map upgrade is available. Even then, the way to unlock it isn’t immediately obvious in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. With the map upgrade unlocked though, every reward is suddenly visible, so it’s worth the extra effort.

After completing all the puzzles and encounters in the Jedi Temples, return to the Alignment Control Center. You’ll see that all terminals are finally green. If you look behind you, just next to the fast travel point, you’ll be able to interact with the device. Use BD-1 to slice it to receive the Map Upgrade: Upgrades. An obvious name? Maybe, but it works.

And that’s it, you’ve found a way to reveal all upgrades in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. When you open your map, these crystals will appear as circular icons with a four-pointed star. Simply make your way to those areas and do certain objectives to acquire them.

This is just one particular secret in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. You can learn about certain rewards in our best perks guide. Likewise, for everything else about the Star Wars game, you can visit our walkthrough and guides hub.