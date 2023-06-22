Star Wars Jedi Survivor mod finally fixes broken ray tracing and more

Following its troubled PC launch, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is still beset by performance issues and bugs. Their patience with EA and Respawn running thin, a modder has stepped in to fix numerous issues with the game, saying “enough is enough.”

Snight01 proclaims on the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Steam forum, “I can’t stand to see you gentlemen suffer. Therefore i [sic] am fixing it for you guys.” Good to their impassioned word, they shared a file that apparently solves ray tracing crashes and more. While we haven’t had chance to test the fix ourselves, several users have reported the mod does exactly what it says on the tin.

If you fancy trying out the mod for yourself, there are instructions in the Steam thread. Again, we can’t personally vouch for the file, so download at your own risk.

Now, obviously, the force is strong with this modder – what a hero. But is it right that we’re relying on the community to sort out pretty serious bugs several months after the Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date? Of course, there’s a proud history of modders stepping in to improve performance on big games, but it’s getting a bit ridiculous now. The worrying trend of big games being launched in a totally unfit state on PC suggests it’s about time big publishers started taking the PC gaming community a little more seriously.

Our Star Wars Jedi Survivor review was generally positive about the game, saying it “aspires to be bigger [than Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order] in almost every way”. But if you’re worried about how the game will run on your rig, which, to be honest, you probably should be, check out the Star Wars Jedi Survivor system requirements to make sure your rig can make the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs.