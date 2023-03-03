Jedi Survivor won’t be the last we see of Cal Kestis, Respawn hints

If Respawn has its way, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor certainly won’t be the last we see of Cal Kestis, as the game’s director reveals that it would like to make a third action-adventure game.

As we draw ever closer to the Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date, Respawn has revealed that it sees Cal’s saga of strife as a trilogy instead of simply a pair of games.

Speaking on IGN Unfiltered, Jedi Survivor director Stig Asmussen reveals that the team were already considering a sequel before Fallen Order even released. “I mean, frankly, we were talking beyond [Fallen Order]. And these are conversations that, when we’re breaking this story with Lucasfilm, it’s like: ‘Well, where are we going with the second game?’

“I always wanted to see this as a trilogy,” he continues. “So how can we take Cal and the crew to new places beyond what we were doing in the first game? We had a pretty decent idea of timeframe, when we wanted Survivor to take place, what the stakes and the tone would be, what Cal would be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that.

“There’s ideas of what we could do beyond that as well,” he concludes. So yes, Star Wars fans, you can get excited now.

If you want to hear it for yourself, the relevant segment begins at 14:50.

Asmussen also clarifies that a third game would be built in Unreal Engine 5 instead of Survivor’s Unreal Engine 4, calling it “a safe assumption” given how many games are now releasing using the shiny new engine.

For Star Wars fans another Jedi game is, of course, a dream come true. Fallen Order was the first Star Wars game I played outside of the Lego games as a kid, where I mainly just ran around as General Grievous spinning my many lightsabers like some mechanical, glowy tornado. Fallen Order added so much more depth to the franchise, and urged me to explore the series’ wider world – mainly because I loved The Nightsisters and Dathomir.

Hopefully the mysterious magic users make an appearance in Survivor, but either way I am beyond excited for it to release. It’s worth checking out the Jedi Survivor system requirements ahead of launch to ensure your PC can enter warp drive, and if it can, maybe test out some of the best Star Wars games while you wait for launch day.